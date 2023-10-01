Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia/5th): Like a fish in water

Aleix Espargaró himself was surprised at how much he was able to rev up in the rain at the Twin Ring Motegi: Even a podium place was within reach for the Aprilia star.

Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaró started the Motegi Grand Prix in hurrah style and even led the race briefly in laps 4 and 5. Then he feared for the durability of his soft rain tyre and dropped back to the front midfield for a while. When it started pouring down, the normally water-shy Spaniard was suddenly on the spot again, close on Marco Bezzecchi's heels and might have taken a podium place if the race organizers hadn't stopped the race after 12 laps.

"I am happy with my result. Today, for the first time in my career, I have serious prospects of finishing such a rainy Grand Prix on the podium. With the amount of water coming down and the spray the other guys were kicking up, I was having increasing visibility problems. At the same time, I felt more and more comfortable on my bike as the rain increased," Espargaró described.

Nevertheless, the race organizers made the right decision by stopping the race, he said. "I think it should have been stopped one lap earlier. But I realise that it is difficult to judge from the outside"˛ he explained.

He explained the choice of the soft rain tyre with years of experience in the hilly terrain two hours' drive north of Tokyo. "When it rains in Motegi, it usually rains in torrents. When it wasn't as wet as expected in the first part of the race, I was afraid that my soft tyre would fail and I would have to retire. But when the heavy rain arrived late, I felt like a fish in water and had an advantage over the competition."

He said the two weekends in India and Japan had been difficult overall, with some strategy and communication errors in the team. "So now it's time to go home and recharge the batteries with my family. Then I'll be ready to fight on. Fourth place in the World Championship is still within reach!"

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi, 1.10.:

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 24:06.314 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.