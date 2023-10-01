Di Giannantonio (Ducati/8th): At the last moment?

The Gresini team wanted to give Fabio Di Giannantonio until the Japanese GP to recommend himself for the 2024 season. Will 8th place in the sprint and in the rain race be enough?

"I am very happy and proud if the whole weekend, we were consistently fast in all conditions," Fabio Di Giannantonio said after the Japanese Grand Prix. It was his most successful race weekend of the current season so far: sixth in qualifying, eighth in the sprint on dry track and in the rainy main race.

That "Diggia" would be fast on a wet track could be expected after the rainy free practice at Silverstone two months ago; back then he drove almost a second faster than the runner-up in the second free practice.

"In the first five laps I couldn't push over the front wheel as I wanted, then it got better," described the 2018 Moto3 runner-up. "We have to find out the reason. Without this limitation I could have been much further in front, but a place in the top ten is OK. Now we have to take this positive momentum into the next races."

Asked about further details of the set-up, Diggia analyses, "Our rain set-up is designed for soaking wet track, but at the beginning of the race it wasn't quite so wet, so I had a lot of movement in the bike. But if you went the other way and set the bike up for wet track and moderate rain, you'd be completely screwed if it rained harder."

The 24-year-old Roman sees his future as a MotoGP rider with the Gresini team. "I am concentrating on the remaining races and would like to continue with my team, but if there is no place for me here anymore, I will have to find another option. Back in Moto2 World Championship I'd rather not, the priority is to stay in the MotoGP World Championship."

Di Giannantonio has contested virtually his entire World Championship career with Gresini, riding four seasons of Moto3 in 2015-18, a year of Moto2 in 2021 and MotoGP with Gresini Racing since 2022

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (1/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 24:06.314 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, unclassified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.