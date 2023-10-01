Augusto Fernández (KTM/7th): "I caught up with Jack".

GASGAS-Tech3 factory rider Augusto Fernández unobtrusively took the second-best result in his MotoGP debut season in the rain chaos of Motegi and came within a hair of bringing the best Pierer Mobility bike to the finish.

Augusto Fernández floated to 7th place in the rain at Mobility Resort Motegi after changing bikes at the time of the stop, leaving experienced MotoGP aces behind. The Moto2 World Champion was also clearly ahead of his GASGAS-Tech3 teammate Pol Espargaró.

Fernandez was only a few tenths behind Australian Jack Miller (Red Bull-KTM) when the race was stopped. "It was a crazy race. But I felt good in the rain, set good times, caught up and kept overtaking. We are happy to take this result with 7th place."

On the re-start, the Spaniard then says: "I also felt good on the re-start. But I think it was too dangerous. It was just borderline. There was a lot of aquaplaning on the track already at the first attempt at the end. It was good to stop the race. We take seventh place - it could have ended better and worse for us."

Still: Augusto Fernández already had Red Bull-KTM ace Jack Miller right in front of him. Therefore, he also mourns the race abandonment a little. "I made up ground and caught up to Jack at the front. He would have been the next one I could have overtaken. It would have been a good thing. Being the best KTM rider would have been very advantageous."

Fernández then also confirmed: "I had Jack at least already very close in front of me. i was actually already thinking about where i could overtake. I take a lot of positive things from this race day."

Important for the only MotoGP rookie of the 2023 season: "The pace was also good in the dry, it was another step, I think."

Fernández, after all, is still racing for his 2024 commitment and therefore said. "I'm also trying to confirm that on an ongoing basis. I hope I succeed."

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi, 1.10.:

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 24:06.314 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.