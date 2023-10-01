Dall'Igna: "Underlines that Marc wants our bike".

With World Champion Pecco Bagnaia and Race Director Gigi Dall'Igna, two important voices in the Ducati camp alluded to a switch from Marc Márquez to Gresini Racing on Sunday in Motegi - albeit with reservations.

Marc Márquez was back on the GP podium for the first time since Phillip Island 2022 on Sunday after a flag-to-flag race was abandoned at Mobility Resort Motegi. The six-time MotoGP champion seized the opportunity in difficult conditions to send Honda rejoicing with third place at their in-house track.

However, the 30-year-old Spaniard let it be known that such results - just as little as the upward trend at the Indian GP - would have no effect on his decision. At the same time, however, he also stated: "That was a very romantic podium."

"Bye-bye, Honda," Pecco Bagnaia then interjected in the press conference. Marc Márquez was briefly irritated: "No, why?" Bagnaia immediately indicated that he was joking, but, alluding to the Yamaha farewell of his mentor Valentino Rossi, added with a smile: "Like Valentino's kiss..."

But that was not the only statement on the subject of Márquez and Ducati that caught the attention of observers on the sidelines of the Japanese GP on Sunday. For the Italian colleagues of Sky Sport asked Gigi Dall'Igna about a possible switch of the eight-time world champion to Gresini Racing.

"Marc was one of the strongest riders in history. If he wants to ride a Ducati with vigour, we can only be happy," the Ducati Corse general manager explained to Antonio Boselli's microphone. Then he even added: "He has decided to leave Honda to get on a non-official Ducati. This underlines even more that he wants our bike."

Later in the interview, however, Dall'Igna then qualified that no official decision had yet been made: "It's all still to be defined, nothing is official, I was just commenting on what Marc said about our bike."

"I think there are still a lot of things to do. I think that the contract is difficult to dissolve - always assuming that he wants to dissolve the contract. But those seem to me to be the statements that he has made and that we are certainly happy with," the Ducati racing boss reiterated.

Asked if Márquez would not cause unrest within the Ducati family, Dall'Igna prefaced: "We are still focused on this World Championship. We still have many races to do, so our concentration is on this World Championship season." Then he came back to the question: "For sure there are concerns that in some way he could affect a little bit the balance that is in all the Ducati teams at the moment. That would be part of the game if necessary. It's up to us to manage it."

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (Oct 1):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, unclassified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.