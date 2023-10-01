Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM/6th): "I wanted more".

Rain specialist Jack Miller only really got going at the Motegi Grand Prix shortly before it was abandoned - and was disappointed that the second part of the race could not take place.

Last year's winner Jack Miller (28), with the experience of previous rain races at Motegi in his luggage, had opted for the soft rain compound on the rear wheel, fearing early tyre wear in the moderate conditions of the early stages. "It took a long time for the rain tyres to work properly. When they were finally fully there and really built up grip, I tried to take care of the centre of the tyre in particular and not rub off the tread prematurely," described "Thriller Miller".

Tenth initially, Miller then crawled his way up to sixth position within four laps, but did not make up much ground in the skirmishes with Marc Márquez and Miguel Oliveira. When Joan Mir, Raúl Fernández and Johann Zarco got involved, Miller briefly dropped back to tenth.

On the last lap before the abandonment, he hit back thanks to his reserves of tyre grip and sprinted to sixth, and the four-time MotoGP winner and World Championship ninth-placed rider felt well equipped for the second part of the wet event.

"We did a few small spins to adapt the bike even better to the amount of water on the track. I wanted more than this sixth place and was disappointed when the race was stopped for the second time during the warm-up lap. It was a decision made for safety reasons and of course we accept that," sighed Miller. "All in all it wasn't our best day, but it wasn't our worst day either!"

