Unlucky Oliveira: Flying blind through the spray
The 28-year-old Miguel Oliveira initially lived up to his reputation as a rain specialist: 14th after the first lap, he quickly caught up. He was eleventh after lap 2, eighth after lap 3, sixth after lap 5 and fourth after lap 7, on which his RNF-Aprilia team began to speculate on a podium finish.
But then the masses of water that fell over the track increased, and with them Oliveira's visibility problems. "At first everything went like clockwork. I felt good, I was competitive, the bike had good handling - even when the rain got heavier," Oliveira described. "But three laps before I retired, my race became a blind. I couldn't see where I was directing the front wheel, there was so much water on the track. I tried to tell myself to stay calm and keep going, please, please don't stop."
When common sense did prevail on the twelfth lap, Oliveira rolled out from sixth position and pitted - a lap too early, as the race was then abandoned anyway due to the conditions.
Oliveira was just classified as 18th and could have tackled the restart from the pit lane. But this chance did not happen either because of the second abandonment.
By the way: On Sunday, only 40,908 spectators showed up at Honda's home track in Motegi.
MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (1.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec
3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181
6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837
7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602
9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714
12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924
13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057
14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962
17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down
19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down
- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash
- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down
MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.
2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276
4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189
9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473
12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592
13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052
14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333
16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026
19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911
20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down
World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.