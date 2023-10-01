Valentino Rossi ends Endurance season on gravel bed

Valentino Rossi's season in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup ended after a crash in the gravel. A disappointing end to the season for the nine-time motorbike world champion.

The GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup title goes to Akkodis ASP. Raffaele Marciello, Jules Gounon and Timur Boguslavskiy finish fifth to win the title in the top-class SRO racing series.

Victory goes to AF Corse. Alessio Rovera, Robert Shwartzman and Nicklas Nielsen win, after a time penalty against the Mercedes-AMG Team AlManar car. It is the first overall victory of the Ferrari 296 GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe.

And it will even be a double victory for the Ferrari factory team! Antonio Fuoco, Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon take second position.

Thomas Preining, Laurin Heinrich and Dennis Olsen complete the podium positions and score Rutronik Racing's first podium result in the race series!

Things got chaotic on the Circuit de Catalunya as early as on the starting lap. At the front of the field, Maro Engel hit Jordan Pepper in the Iron Lynx Lamborghini in turn four, who then spun and dropped back to position 39. But the South African then started a strong recovery and drove back to position 16 in the first 45 minutes. The GetSpeed trio received a five-second time penalty for this action, but it was only handed out shortly before the end of the race.

After 25 minutes, Michele Beretta in the Iron Lynx Lamborghini hit the rear of Charles Weerts' WRT BMW M4 GT3 at the first corner and damaged the rear of the BMW. One lap later, the Belgian lost his rear bumper on the start-finish straight, so the race was neutralised to recover the part and clean the track.

Shortly after the restart, Alex Malykhin in the Pure Rxcing Porsche spun in turn 12. As he could not continue the race under his own power, the race was neutralised again. Ralf Bohn hit the Porsche earlier in the Herberth Motorsport car, causing a puncture. Andrea Cola then hit the stranded Pure Rxcing car in the Boutsen VDS Audi.

Further drama at the restart: Valentino Rossi was stranded in the gravel at the exit of turn eight, forcing the race to be neutralised once again. Rossi lost control of the BMW M4 GT3 and spun off the track as a result. After the BMW was recovered from the gravel, he continued the race. But after a few laps, Martin returned to the pits in a hopeless position and parked the car in the WRT pit for good.

"It's very unfortunate," Rossi said in the interview. "The first stint was very chaotic with all the safety cars. But we were in a good position. I hit the banana curb too hard at the exit of turn seven and as a result lost control of the car and spun into the gravel."

It was not Rossi's first incident of the race. Already in the starting phase he spun a McLaren, for which he received a time penalty.

With 55 minutes remaining, the race was neutralised again. Christopher Haase spun in the Comtoyou Racing Audi into the gravel at turn 10, and earlier Ricardo Feller spun in the Attempto Racing Audi in the corner. On the track, Feller's Attempto Racing Audi lost operating fluids, on which Haase lost control of his Audi and the Swiss Feller himself also slipped.

With 18 minutes to go, Daniele Di Amato in the Dinamic GT Porsche hit the tyre barrier at the exit of turn three. The race had to be neutralised again.

At the restart nine minutes before the end of the race, Ezequiel Perez Companc hit turn five and got stuck in the tyre pile. But the race continued under local neutralisation.

And it was not the last incident. After a collision with Sam Dejonghe, GetSpeed driver Lucas Auer flew into the gravel at turn twelve with two minutes remaining. Again, only a local yellow flag was held out.

Result (Top 10):

1st Alessio Rovera/Robert Shwartzman/Nicklas Nielsen - AF Corse - Ferrari 296 GT3

2nd Antonio Fuoco/Daniel Serra/Davide Rigon - AF Corse - Ferrari 296 GT3

3rd Thomas Preining/Laurin Heinrich/Dennis Olsen - Rutronik Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Maro Engel/Luca Stolz/Fabian Schiller - Mercedes-AMG Team AlManar - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5th Raffaele Marciello/Jules Gounon/Timur Boguslavskiy - Akkodis ASP - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Ayhancan Güven/Sven Müller/Christian Engelhart - Dinamic GT - Porsche 911 GT3 R

7th Lorenzo Ferrari/Thomas Drouet/Maximilian Götz - Akkodis ASP - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Benjamin Goethe/Nicolai Kjaergaard/Marvin Kirchhöfer - Garage 59 - McLaren 720S GT3

9th Christopher Mies/Patric Niederhauser/Simon Gachet - Sainteloc Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

10 Philipp Eng/Marco Wittmann/Nick Yelloly - ROWE Racing - BMW M4 GT3