Honda seeks Márquez replacement - and lures Acosta

The HRC managers are desperately looking for riders for the MotoGP World Championship. Because besides Texas winner Rins, Marc Márquez has to be replaced. From A to Z (Acosta to Zarco), all the top riders have been asked.

The Honda MotoGP managers have been in thrall to unsuccessfulness for years and now seem to have finally realised that after eleven years together in MotoGP, they will lose Marc Márquez after the 2023 season. The HRC managers are now avenging the mistakes of the past, when they either did not show enough patience in the development of young talents (Stefan Bradl and Jack Miller), simply did not take action (Jorge Martin was Moto3 world champion on Honda in 2018), bought in worn-out superstars like Jorge Lorenzo (for 2019), let Dani Pedrosa go to KTM and were the only manufacturer to set the wrong course in the promotion of young talent. Worryingly, the Idemitsu Honda Asia Team (Moto3 and Moto2) has not produced a single MotoGP rider in all these years.

Japanese rider Taka Nakagami (31), for example, is allowed to ride his sixth MotoGP season (and his seventh in 2024), although he has yet to score a podium finish. With Bradl and Miller, HRC's patience lasted only three years... Jack, however, even managed a win, Stefan a second place at Laguna Seca in 2013 at the age of 23.

Alex Márquez, on the other hand, joined the Repsol Honda factory team in 2020 as Moto2 world champion, but was sacked before the season even started for the following season. Now he wins sprint races in the private Gresini Ducati team on a second-hand machine, while Joan Mir primarily improves his crash statistics and had only five points on his account after twelve Grand Prix. Joan Mir's predecessor Pol Espargaró also didn't get on with the Honda RC213V - and ruefully returned to KTM.

No wonder the alarm bells are ringing at HRC. Because so far, due to the expected departure of Marc Márquez, the final line-up for Honda 2024 is truly in the offing.

Ducati now has more rider class to offer in the two private customer teams of Mooney VR46 and Gresini Racing than the once glorious Honda teams at Repsol and LCR.

Johann Zarco is now to be transferred to the Repsol team instead of LCR because of the Marc Márquez departure, in order to be reasonably well placed there. Taka Nakagami and Iker Lecuona would then start at LCR.

By the way: Honda is also making good progress from one defeat to the next in the World Superbike Championship: Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge secured 10th and 17th places in the factory SBK team yesterday in Portimão. HRC returned to SBK at the factory in 2017 and has spared no expense and effort since then.

But with the aforementioned four MotoGP riders from Honda, no state can be made in 2024.

Moreover, LCR team owner Lucio Cecchinello has long since lost his good mood because HRC could not offer him Alex Rins two years, contrary to all plans. Honda scared the six-time MotoGP winner away so permanently after the Texas victory that he had to be released to the Yamaha factory team - despite a contract for 2024.

Then Zarco was presented as the new LCR rider for two years. But he is now to be transferred to Repsol-Honda as a stopgap - as Marc Márquez's replacement.

However, at 33, the Frenchman has not yet won a MotoGP race, so Ducati no longer offered him a two-year contract and replaced him with Morbidelli at Pramac.

In the MotoGP paddock, there is a gentleman's agreement among the factories: the manufacturers do not snatch away riders who are under contract elsewhere. That is why Yamaha has dispensed with the services of Raúl Fernández in 2021. The factories only grab the rider once he has terminated his contract - as Yamaha did with new test rider Jorge Lorenzo in 2020 and Aprilia did with Viñales after his split from Yamaha in August 2021.

But apparently the desperate HRC managers like HRC Two Wheels director Yuzuru Ishikawa have now set their sights on Spanish Moto2 World Championship leader Pedro Acosta (19). The KTM veteran (Pedro already won the Moto3 World Championship in 2021 with the Red Bull KTM-Ajo Team) is to be lured to the Japanese brand with considerable delay.

But Pierer Mobility AG had an option on the young Spaniard, who has long been traded as a future MotoGP world champion - and redeemed it punctually at the end of June. Acosta will ride in the GASGAS Factory Racing Team in 2024, alongside Pol Espargaró or Augusto Fernández. One of the two is expected to become a test and reserve rider - with six guaranteed wildcard appearances.

"We don't need the old Marc Márquez. We have the new Márquez under contract in Pedro Acosta," Pierer Mobility board member Hubert Trunkenpolz stressed to SPEEDWEEK.com.

Ducati had also kept a close eye on what was happening with Acosta at KTM in the spring, but then refrained from negotiations after the option had been redeemed.

"Honda is currently contacting every MotoGP rider," a rider manager in Japan revealed to us. They even didn't stop at Miguel Oliveira, who is under contract with Aprilia Racing for 2024.

"Pedro Acosta has signed with us for MotoGP," holds Ing. Hubert Trunkenpolz.

Honda is at least half a year too late with Acosta. And life punishes those who are too late.

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (1.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.