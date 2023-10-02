Raúl Fernández (Aprilia/9th): "I am very angry!"
The Spaniard Raúl Fernández was able to enjoy 9th place in the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi in the aborted race. At the time the race was stopped after a motorbike change on lap 12, the Spaniard was eleven seconds behind the leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati) in 9th place. But: Fernández had collected a long-lap penalty for leaving the designated corridor in front of his pit during the bike change.
"To be honest, I was very angry after the race," Fernández scolded and then explained: "We simply have to improve - we are in the best championship! But the rules we have there are really idiotic sometimes! I'm sorry for what I'm saying, and also to the people who feel they're being addressed. But you destroy a driver like that. We have to improve the penalty system!"
Fernández wishes: "When we have this situation, there should be a warning - it wouldn't destroy anything! If it happens three or four times, then it's okay. But a long lap penalty is really stupidity here in this case!"
"I'm happy with the work this weekend, honestly. The team did a fantastic job, every single person. I was fighting for sixth in the race, I was behind Zarco who was sixth. The penalty was just not correct for me at that moment. We have to improve there - we are in the MotoGP World Championship after all. But sometimes it seems that we are like children. I don't normally talk like that, but I am very upset today. The red flag was okay for everyone, it was no longer safe on the track. But at that moment we shouldn't start the race again either!"
"I just can't say more. My opinion might not change anything either, but I have to say it! You already have 20 people behind you on a weekend who are also fighting for a good result. You can't let one thing like that ruin a rider's race."
Fernández then explains, "I almost touched another rider in the pit lane because so many riders were coming into the pits at the same time. I then turned in to my place a bit too early. The rule is sometimes unbelievable! You have your own number on the ground in front of the pit and a line where you have to steer towards the pit. I steered in a bit too early and crossed that line."
"Okay, I just didn't do it well, it was also only my first flag-to-flag race. But that's not supposed to be a long lap, you destroy the driver with that. If you cross that line, there should be a caution, but you get a long-lap penalty straight away! That's just the rule. I've seen drivers get penalised for entering the pits too fast. Okay, I understand that."
MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (1/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec
3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181
6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837
7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602
9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714
12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924
13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057
14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962
17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down
19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down
- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash
- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down
MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.
2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276
4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189
9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473
12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592
13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052
14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333
16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026
19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911
20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down
World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.