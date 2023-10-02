Raúl Fernández (Aprilia/9th): "I am very angry!"

RNF-Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández secured 9th place at Motegi on Sunday, but was bitterly upset after the abandonment because of a penalty he received for changing bikes in the early stages.

The Spaniard Raúl Fernández was able to enjoy 9th place in the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi in the aborted race. At the time the race was stopped after a motorbike change on lap 12, the Spaniard was eleven seconds behind the leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati) in 9th place. But: Fernández had collected a long-lap penalty for leaving the designated corridor in front of his pit during the bike change.

"To be honest, I was very angry after the race," Fernández scolded and then explained: "We simply have to improve - we are in the best championship! But the rules we have there are really idiotic sometimes! I'm sorry for what I'm saying, and also to the people who feel they're being addressed. But you destroy a driver like that. We have to improve the penalty system!"

Fernández wishes: "When we have this situation, there should be a warning - it wouldn't destroy anything! If it happens three or four times, then it's okay. But a long lap penalty is really stupidity here in this case!"

"I'm happy with the work this weekend, honestly. The team did a fantastic job, every single person. I was fighting for sixth in the race, I was behind Zarco who was sixth. The penalty was just not correct for me at that moment. We have to improve there - we are in the MotoGP World Championship after all. But sometimes it seems that we are like children. I don't normally talk like that, but I am very upset today. The red flag was okay for everyone, it was no longer safe on the track. But at that moment we shouldn't start the race again either!"

"I just can't say more. My opinion might not change anything either, but I have to say it! You already have 20 people behind you on a weekend who are also fighting for a good result. You can't let one thing like that ruin a rider's race."

Fernández then explains, "I almost touched another rider in the pit lane because so many riders were coming into the pits at the same time. I then turned in to my place a bit too early. The rule is sometimes unbelievable! You have your own number on the ground in front of the pit and a line where you have to steer towards the pit. I steered in a bit too early and crossed that line."

"Okay, I just didn't do it well, it was also only my first flag-to-flag race. But that's not supposed to be a long lap, you destroy the driver with that. If you cross that line, there should be a caution, but you get a long-lap penalty straight away! That's just the rule. I've seen drivers get penalised for entering the pits too fast. Okay, I understand that."

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (1/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.