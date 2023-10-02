After abort: Why did Zarco lose sixth place?

Surprise among the reporters after the turbulent MotoGP race in Motegi because Zarco was not classified as sixth. SPEEDWEEK.com provides the background.

Some attentive reporters wondered on Sunday in the Media Centre of the Mobility Resort Motegi how the official results list came about for the MotoGP race that was abandoned on the 13th lap - and scored full points with the standings after twelve laps because half the distance had already been completed.

For a look at the official lap table after twelve laps showed Johann Zarco in sixth place behind Martin, Bagnaia, Marc Márquez, Bezzecchi and Aleix Espargaró. Nevertheless, he was not classified, whereas the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira was, although he was no longer in the race when it was stopped and had stopped in the pits at the end of the twelfth lap because the puddles had long been too deep even for the rain specialist from Portugal. So the RNF-Aprilia rider voluntarily gave up in 6th place (ahead of Zarco!), but is still in the results list in 18th.

Sure, Zarco hadn't quite brought his Pramac Ducati to the pits the correct way after the crash at turn twelve on lap 13. But he had done it within the required five minutes. And besides, it was the score after twelve laps that counted at the end: So why was Zarco not classified as sixth in the Japanese GP? Because he had not crossed the virtual finish line in the pit lane - and therefore for the timekeeping at the time of the appearance of the red flags he was no longer in the race!

Because there are differences between the chequered flag and the red flag. The chequered flag usually ends a race after the full distance, the red flag stops it prematurely. It is not only presented at the start/finish, but also by the marshals in the corners and at the 'light panels' around the track, so that the riders are not unnecessarily put in danger in the event of an abort due to precarious conditions (mass crash, downpour and so on) and can turn off the throttle in time.

On Sunday in Motegi, however, Article 1.25.1 (Interrupted Races) from the FIM Sporting Regulations was applied.

It says: "When the red flag is shown, all riders who are no longer actively participating in the race will not be classified. Riders who have not appeared in the pit lane at the designated 'pit lane entry timing point' together with their motorbike within five minutes of the red flags being shown will not be classified."

And Zarco was not classified because he had pushed his demolished bike past that virtual finish line by a few metres.

Miguel Oliveira, on the other hand, had crossed the finish line correctly when he retired on lap 12 on the approach to the RNF Aprilia pit and was therefore allowed to take the ultimately aborted re-start (as was Maverick Viñales from the pit lane because they were a lap down at the time of the abort).

This finish line was also once needed to determine the lap times for "ride through penaltys" and is also used today when a "bike change" is carried out and the respective lap times still have to be determined - because of the correct overall riding times.

Which proves true once again: Riders like Johann Zarco should sometimes study the FIM rulebook a bit on the long overseas flights. Or at least let themselves be taught by team members who know the rules.

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (1.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.