GASGAS Tech3: 2024 with Pol Espargaró and Pedro Acosta

Pierer Mobility AG did not get any additional MotoGP seats for 2024 and therefore had to make a difficult decision. Now it is clear: Augusto Fernández will be the test and replacement rider.

Already at the Portugal GP at the end of March it became obvious that Pierer Mobility AG could slip into a dilemma, because a personnel bottleneck was to be expected at the GASGAS Tech3 Factory Racing Team for 2024. Pol Espargaró had a contract for 2024, Moto2 World Champion Augusto Fernández was to be granted a second MotoGP season next year, and in addition the promotion of Moto2 World Championship favourite Pedro Acosta to MotoGP had to be expected.

The Austrians tried for months to get the two vacant Suzuki MotoGP slots from Dorna, but did not get them because they remain reserved for a new manufacturer like BMW or MV Agusta. The Pierer Group wanted to hand over the new third MotoGP team to Aki Ajo (he now runs the successful Moto3 and Moto2 team for Red Bull KTM). The Finn was still hoping for a race team at Silverstone at the beginning of August - and there was a fixed starter in Pedro Acosta. Marc Márquez was also repeatedly linked to these plans, at least by team manager Francesco Guidotti.

But Pierer's hopes of getting two MotoGP slots from Gresini, LCR or RNF did not materialise either. And after a meeting between KTM company boss Stefan Pierer, board member Hubert Trunkenpolz and motorsport director Pit Beirer on Friday at the Spielberg GP (on 18 August) with Carmelo and Carlos Ezpeleta, it was finally clear: there are no two additional slots for 2024.

So a decision was made at the Pierer Group at the Austrian GP, and SPEEDWEEK.com reported exclusively: Pol Espargaró and Augusto Fernández are to fight it out for the second GASGAS place next to Pedro Acosta, who is considered the new Marc Márquez and is already 50 points ahead of Tony Arbolino in the Morto2 World Championship.

In the meantime it has been decided: Pol Espargaró and Pedro Acosta will form the GASGAS-Tech3 team in 2024. Pierer, Trunkenpolz and Beirer have now agreed on this.

After all, Pol Espargaró has made a name for himself with some strong performances after his serious injuries in Portimão, for example with 6th place in the sprint at Spielberg, his second Grand Prix after the four-and-a-half-month break.

Pol has also done himself great credit in the development of the KTM RC16 over the four years from 2017 to 2020, with six podiums and two pole positions.

Rookie Augusto Fernández, however, will take over the role of test and reserve rider from the Pierer Group in future at GASGAS and KTM after his promising and consistent performances - and will contest at least six Grand Prix in 2024 with a wildcard.

"With the 22 Grand Prix planned, it is becoming increasingly important for the factories to have strong test and reserve riders under contract," Stefan Pierer and Hubert Trunkenpolz noted in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

The consolation for Augusto Fernández: The Pierer Group definitely wants a third MotoGP team for 2025, where the Spaniard should then get a permanent position again.