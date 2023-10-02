Maverick Viñales (19th): "Race over in turn 1".
The starting corner was also a dicey moment at the Japanese GP: According to his own statements, Marco Bezzecchi had a slight slip on his rear wheel and only escaped a collision with Pecco Bagnaia by a hair's breadth. As a result, the VR46 Ducati rider forced Maverick Viñales to open up, who in turn could not avoid contact with Johann Zarco. Viñales and Zarco went wide and the Aprilia factory rider tipped over in the gravel.
"My race was over in the first corner where I was sent wide into the gravel," the 28-year-old Spaniard fretted. "I crashed and continued, albeit in last place."
The flag-to-flag scenario at least allowed him to change bikes after just one lap, but the gap was large. "After the bike swap my pace was very good in the wet, but with such a big gap in front of me it would not have been an easy race. I was hoping for a re-start after the red flag. I would have started from the pit lane, but with a few more options," sighed Viñales.
The background: Because Maverick Viñales was one lap down at the time of the stop, he would have been allowed to start the restart, but from the pit lane. However, the race was not continued due to the amount of water on the track and poor visibility, and the unfortunate Aprilia rider finished 19th after twelve laps.
MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (1.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 24:06.314 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec
3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181
6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837
7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602
9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714
12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924
13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057
14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962
17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down
19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down
- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash
- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down
MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.
2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276
4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189
9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473
12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592
13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052
14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333
16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026
19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911
20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down
World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.