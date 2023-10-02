MotoGP 2023: 20 per cent increase in TV viewers

As the 2023 MotoGP World Championship enters its final third with the intense Asian tour, Dorna presented encouraging figures for the first twelve race weekends leading up to the Misano GP.

Last year, in the first year after the Valentino Rossi era, and in view of the difficult economic situation in some countries, the MotoGP World Championship recorded a decline in spectators, which was significant in some cases. Among other things, those responsible tried to counteract this with the new format including a MotoGP sprint on Saturday.

World Championship promoter Dorna Sports has now presented the figures for the first twelve Grands Prix of the current season and emphasised that in the key markets every single race weekend has recorded an increase in ratings compared to 2022. According to these figures, the increase in TV viewers globally over a weekend is more than 20 per cent, and the increase in the TV audience on Saturday alone is even put at an average of 51 per cent.

This is a positive trend that is also reflected in the spectator ranks at the race tracks. Not only have attendance figures recovered after the Corona pandemic, but they are also consistently above the level of 2019.

In the eleven Grands Prix from which data is available, there was a significant increase in attendance on ten occasions - in almost half of the cases the increase was more than 30 per cent, with peaks of 60 and 80 per cent, reports Dorna.

The first half of the year saw a total of more than 1.6 million fans at the MotoGP weekends - notably the record attendance at Le Mans with 278,805 and the new Sachsenring record of 233,196 fans.

However, the numbers at the 14th Grand Prix last weekend at the Mobility Resort Motegi left a lot to be desired: only 40,908 on race Sunday and 76,125 visitors over three days were officially reported.