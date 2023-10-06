Cecchinello: "Zarco has contracts with HRC and LCR".

What will happen in the Honda camp after the now confirmed departure of Marc Márquez? Lucio Cecchinello firmly believes that Johann Zarco will ride for his LCR team from 2024.

There has been speculation in the Italian media that current Gresini Racing Ducati rider Fabio "Diggia" Di Giannantonio may be signed to the LCR Honda team for 2024. That was unequivocally denied today by team owner Lucio Cecchinello.

"This is a 'non story'," the seven-time 125cc GP winner, who has run his MotoGP team with Honda since 2006 (it started with Casey Stoner), held firm. "Zarco has signed contracts with HRC and LCR and will ride with us. That's the end of that story for me."

It had become apparent at the Japan GP that Repsol Honda managers were looking for a replacement for Marc Márquez and had knocked on the door not only of Pedro Acosta and Miguel Oliveira, but possibly also of Augusto Fernández. And, of course, there had been speculation that HRC might transfer Johann Zarco to Repsol Honda alongside Joan Mir in the event of an acute rider shortage, and promote Iker Lecuona from the Superbike team to LCR. It is not for nothing that HRC has already used the Spaniard at LCR instead of Rins at Silverstone, Spielberg and Barcelona in 2023 and twice before at Repsol-Honda instead of Mir or Márquez.

At LCR-Honda it is already certain that Alex Rins (double tibia and fibula fracture on 10 June in Mugello) will fly to Indonesia and at least take part in Friday practice there. Cecchinello: "Yes, Alex will make another comeback attempt like in Motegi. If Alex feels good after FP1, he will continue. If not, Stefan Bradl will replace him, who will definitely come to Mandalika."

As a reminder, Rins lost 3.7 seconds in Japan on Friday and handed over his Honda RC213V for Saturday to substitute rider Stefan Bradl, who has made three GP appearances so far at LCR in 2023 (Assen, Buddh Circuit and Motegi) and has always scored on Sunday.

At Repsol Honda, only Joan Mir has been confirmed as a rider for 2024 so far. Taka Nakagami has been presented as the second rider at LCR for 2024, as Texas winner Rins moves to the Yamaha factory team.

