Dall'Igna: "Marc on Ducati? Credit to Gresini"

Gigi Dall'Igna is eager to see Marc Márquez on a Desmosedici. At the same time, however, the Ducati racing boss never tires of emphasising that Gresini Racing is responsible for his signing.

Gresini Racing has yet to make an official statement. After the separation from Marc Márquez and Honda at the end of the season was confirmed by the Japanese on Wednesday, Ducati racing boss Gigi Dall'Igna is now already talking openly about the prominent newcomer for 2024 in an interview with the renowned Italian sports daily "La Gazzetta dello Sport".

"The operation is the merit of Gresini, they got him, not Ducati," Dall'Igna stressed. However, the mastermind in Borgo Panigale very much spoke to the eight-time world champion. "Yes, I did, I talked to Marc about many things. But I want to stress that it was not my idea. It's about a team that decided to make a deal with a rider. But sure, I'm happy to see strong riders on my bikes."

The Ducati Corse general manager was cagey on the details. It is likely to be a one-year deal ("But he has the contract with Gresini") and presumably the 30-year-old Spaniard will not bring his long-time crew members with him from Repsol Honda to Gresini Racing. "I think he will come alone," said Dall'Igna.

Will the six-time 2024 MotoGP champion get a GP23 on par with the 2023 season finale? "It is still to be defined whether it will be the one or the one before the recent evolutions, which are still being analysed and have critical aspects," explained the Ducati racing boss.

Gigi Dall'Igna also makes no secret of the fact that he is curious to see Marc Márquez on a Ducati. "Absolutely, he is a rider who has won a lot, one of the most important riders in history." At the same time, he also stressed that Ducati already had strong riders.

Asked if the 59-time MotoGP winner was a title contender in 2024, Dall'Igna replied, "Bezzecchi is also a contender with the 2022 bike, it will also depend on Marc."

That the signing of a Marc Márquez by a Ducati customer team could threaten the existing balance at the Italian manufacturer cannot be dismissed. "That is one of the concerns, one of the challenges to be addressed," Dall'Igna admitted. "We will have to be good at handling strong riders with strong characters. Apart from Marc, we already have an increased concentration of champions. Now we are adding one who is maybe a bit more 'unwieldy', but we understand our job."

