Fixed: GASGAS 2024 with Acosta and Augusto Fernández

After a difficult decision-making process, it is now official: alongside up-and-comer Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernández will contest his second MotoGP season for GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 in 2024.

As expected, 19-year-old Pedro Acosta, 2021 Moto3 World Champion and current Moto2 World Championship leader with a 50-point lead over Tony Arbolino, will make his MotoGP debut in GASGAS colours next year.

The announcement of Acosta's promotion was only a matter of time, and now it is also finally certain that he will form the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team alongside Augusto Fernández in 2024. The 26-year-old Spaniard, last year's Moto2 World Champion, will thus be granted a second full season in the premier class.

"We had to make an important and difficult decision for our GASGAS team for 2024," explained Motorsport Director Pit Beirer. "Augusto's first steps in MotoGP were impressive and we are fully convinced that he has the speed and intelligence to continue progressing. Pedro is a special talent. He's won so much already, and so quickly, and 2024 will be about him learning to take the next step with the big boys in MotoGP."

Pol Espargaró was part of this joint decision, which was made with Pierer Mobility AG's short and long-term goals in mind. However, the 32-year-old Spaniard will remain a crucial and valued part of the Austrian's motorsport project next year, on both sides of the pit wall, according to the official statement.

The Pierer Group is banking on the development skills of Pol, who has already turned the RC16 into a bike capable of winning from 2017 to 2020, and is now earmarked as a test and reserve rider with six wildcard entries in 2024.

Pit Beirer emphasised: "I want to thank Pol for everything he has done and will continue to do for us. This guy is super-tough and super-decisive, so we want to keep counting on him as an important part of our structure. Pol earns my utmost respect for his open-mindedness and proactive attitude. It underlines what a great person he is who has helped us in this situation. It also shows his passion for the sport and his thoughts on the future."