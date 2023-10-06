Alex Márquez: Green light for trip to Indonesia

Good news for Gresini-Ducati rider Alex Márquez: His doctors gave him the all clear for a comeback attempt at the "Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia" on Lombok next week.

At the first Indian GP at the Buddh International Circuit, Alex Márquez crashed in a highsider in Qualifying 1 on 23 September. The 27-year-old Spaniard suffered three broken ribs on his left side. The doctors ordered him to rest for at least ten days, which is why he missed the Japanese GP last weekend.

Today, Friday, Alex Márquez announced via his social media channels that he will make the trip to Indonesia for the next Grand Prix(13-15 October). "I got the green light from the medical team to travel to Indonesia. I will be careful and check my feeling session by session," he announced. "I'm looking forward to coming back."

On Thursday, the two-time world champion (2014 in Moto3 and 2019 in Moto2) will still have to pass the mandatory fitness check with the MotoGP doctors in Mandalika, then he can get back on his Desmosedici GP22 for the first time on Friday.

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.