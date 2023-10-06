Marc Márquez' big step and its significance

Since Wednesday it is official: Marc Márquez and Honda will go their separate ways after the 2023 season. What question this decision brings with it, what precedents there are and what he can be expected to do on Ducati.

Marc Márquez's early retirement from Honda and switch to Ducati is the most significant move in the rider market since Valentino Rossi's multiple colour changes. It is a decision that brings with it at least two burning questions.

The first question revolves around the status quo. Does Marc risk becoming just another of the fast Ducati riders when he joins the biggest gang in the field? Or is the ageing multi-world champion's formidable combination of talent and willpower still strong enough to relegate the others to supporting roles? He turns 31 in February.

Only time will tell, of course, but one should be wary of betting against Marc Márquez not at least seriously annoying the Ducati squad. Anyone who has followed his career can only marvel at his achievements. His World Championship streak - with six MotoGP titles between 2013 and 2019 - is proof enough of his riding coast. And his sheer determination only came to the fore that much more in the bad years that followed.

The second question mark concerns Honda, the most successful brand in the history of the World Motorcycle Championship. What on earth are they going to do now? Who can replace the rider who has won even more titles than Mick Doohan?

Hopes for 2024 will rest on Joan Mir and veteran newcomer Johann Zarco, two former world champions, alongside Takaaki Nakagami and whoever bites the possibly bullet and succeeds Marc.

Separation after 11 years, 6 titles and 59 victories

Marc's decision to terminate the existing contract with HRC clearly stems from a growing disillusionment with an RC213V that has gradually fallen behind its European rivals. A suffering that Honda shares with Yamaha. A collapse in the classification and numerous crashes and injuries were the result.

Significantly, although Marc Márquez has already missed three Grands Prix and two other main races this season, he leads the crash ranking with 20 crashes. At the Sachsenring alone, he crashed five times in 40 hours. As a result, he cancelled his participation in the Sunday races at the German GP and the Dutch TT in Assen.

Since then, the 59-time MotoGP winner has taken a new approach: he no longer goes over the limit, but concentrates on gathering information, he explained repeatedly in the second half of the season. But Marc is Marc and that approach only lasted until a special track in India and rainy weather in Japan gave him the chance to get a good result - and take his first GP podium in almost a year.

But perhaps the biggest influence was his family environment. His younger brother Alex finished his third and final MotoGP season on Honda last year with 21 reputation-damaging crashes and a miserable 17th World Championship place. He switched to a Ducati for 2023 - and was already on the podium at his second attempt at the Argentine GP. One can only imagine what was talked about at the dinner table.

Marc Márquez like Valentino Rossi?

There are some notable precedents going back to the 1950s and Geoff Duke. He won three titles for Norton in 1951 and 1952 (2x 350 cc, 1x 500 cc), then left the technically bogged-down manufacturer behind and switched to Gilera in 1953. He then celebrated three 500cc titles in a row with the Italians.

Mike Hailwood narrowly failed to add to his four 500cc titles for MV Agusta after switching to Honda in 1966. Giacomo Agostini (whose arrival at MV had hastened Hailwood's departure) then managed to win on a Yamaha in 1975 after his eight titles with MV Agusta.

The next champion to be crowned on different makes was Eddie Lawson. His abrupt departure from Yamaha to Honda in 1989 angered his former employer and also seriously troubled Honda's 1987 champion, Wayne Gardner.

Valentino Rossi ditched Honda before the 2004 season to continue his run with Yamaha, before a disastrous interlude with Ducati, only to return to Yamaha afterwards. For his part, his great rival Casey Stoner won the first title on Ducati, the second on Honda.

Marc is easily on a par with the aforementioned and his move to Ducati - even to a satellite team - is sure to annoy the current aces of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. But will he beat them? And could he match Rossi and do it in the very first race?



In my judgement, yes.