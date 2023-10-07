Lin Jarvis (Yamaha): "VR46 would be preferred team".

Yamaha did not find a MotoGP customer team for 2023 and will not supply one in 2024. "We are doing everything we can to have four bikes in the field again in 2025," says race director Lin Jarvis. He hopes for a deal with Rossi's VR46 team.

The Monster Yamaha MotoGP Factory Team experienced a welcome ray of hope at the Indian GP with Fabio Quartararo's third place. But at the Japanese team's home GP at Mobility Resort Motegi, of all places, the rider duo of Quartararo and Morbidelli landed back on the hard ground.

On Saturday, the Frenchman and the Italian managed 15th and 16th in the 12-lap sprint, and on Sunday, in the turbulent, wet race that was stopped by the red flag after 12 laps, they could not go beyond 10th (Fabio) and 16th (Franky). In the riders' championship, Fabio Quartararo remains in tenth position with 111 points after two third places in Texas and at the Buddh Circuit, while Morbidelli (he will ride for Pramac Ducati in 2024 and will be replaced by Alex Rins at Yamaha) has slipped to 16th position in the championship (with a meagre 77 points).

Despite these rather mediocre results, Lin Jarvis, the Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, is doing everything he can to be able to send a MotoGP customer team into the World Championship again in 2025 after an interruption of two years. After all, more data helps with further development, and the talents from the Yamaha Moto2 Master Camp Team will then have a perspective for the premier class.

It's no secret that Yamaha fancy their chances of working with Rossi's Mooney VR46 Ducati team, which will feature Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini in 2023 and will also enter the 2024 World Championship with this rider pairing.

"We will give our maximum to get a good satellite team for 2025," Lin Jarvis told SPEEDWEEK.com. "I can't say now that I'm confident it will work out. But we are assuming that we should be able to have a customer team. But first we have to manage to improve our technical package. We definitely need to develop and build a competitive bike first."

"Our preference is definitely for VR46," Jarvis added. "But at the same time we have to remain realistic and also be prepared that this plan cannot be implemented, for whatever reason. Then we have to look for alternative solutions. Because we want to have four bikes in the field again in 2025. That has always been our preferred number."

But the choice of teams will not be huge, because no agreement was reached with the RNF team after 2022; team owner Razlan Razali therefore allied himself with Aprilia for 2023 and 2024. The relationship with Yamaha has cooled down since then.

The only remaining alternative is Lucio Cecchinello's LCR team, which has been running a Honda customer team since 2006 and will field regular riders Rins and Nakagami in 2023.

"Any team that is contractually available, open and interested will be considered by us," assures Lin Jarvis, who has been with Yamaha since 1976. "Our preferred partner would be VR46 if this collaboration works out. We have many reasons for such a move. But if that plan doesn't materialise, we'll have to look at our this situation and other ways."

Warm Rossi's preference as a parrner is clear: he won the MotoGP World Championship in 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2009 on the M1, plus he has taken 56 of his 115 GP victories with Yamaha. He is considered a figurehead for the Japanese brand and acts as an ambassador for Yamaha.

Jarvis knows all the rumours and speculations of the last months, when it was heard that Marc Márquez could buy the Gresini team, the Pierer Group could take over the RNF team through Aki Ajo, LCR was unhappy with HRC.

Therefore, surprising new constellations for 2025 could well emerge in the next few months.

One thing is certain: Dorna does not want to allow an additional customer team for 2025 either.

"So our option will have to be with the six current satellite teams," Lin Jarvis is aware.

But Tech3 has a contract with Pierer until the end of 2026, Gresini with Ducati for 2024 and 2025, Pramac has been allied with Ducati since 2005 - and will not change this situation.

In the search for a customer team, Yamaha will have to compete with Pierer Mobility AG - because the Austrians are definitely looking for a second customer team for 2025 alongside Hervé Poncharal's GASGAS-Tech3 squad.

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi, 1.10.:

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.