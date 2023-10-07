TV rights 2024: German viewers must pay

The time of free MotoGP TV broadcasts will soon be a thing of the past in Germany, too. The broadcasting groups RTL and Pro7Sat.1 are taking over the rights, but only partially on free TV.

Ever since it became clear that the Austrian free-TV channel ServusTV would no longer be available in Germany in 2024, it was expected that Dorna Sports S.L. would shift part of the MotoGP broadcasts in Germany to pay-TV for 2024 and the years thereafter. For months, SKY was considered a possible pay-TV partner, as this broadcaster also owns the rights for Italy and provided Dorna with the best ratings of all TV stations.

But now Dorna's negotiations for the MotoGP TV rights in Germany are in the final phase - and SKY's TV rights negotiators are no longer at the table.

In the meantime, it is becoming apparent that the RTL Group and the Pro7Sat.1 broadcasting network will split the MotoGP live rights for the next few years. But Dorna will get neither the previous licence fees nor the broadcasting space that has been customary of late for the TV rights.

This is also due to the lack of top German-speaking riders. In 2024, there will be no German regular rider in the World Championship. This has never happened since Dorna took over the commercial rights in 1992!

RTL is even considering a cooperation with a technical service provider to save costs. It remains to be seen what the on-air team with commentators and experts will look like. Edgar Mielke is expected to return.

Dorna, RTL and Pro7Sat.1 have already split the free-TV races of the 22 Grand Prix. RTL, however, will show some Grand Prix only on the pay-TV programme RTL+. How many of the 22 MotoGP events will be broadcast on payTV on RTL+ in 2024 has not yet been made public.

The RTL+ package costs 6.99 euros per month and can be cancelled flexibly with 30 days' notice. The offer can be tested free of charge for 30 days. It includes series, reality, live sports and podcasts and 1 HD video stream and shows a maximum of 1 minute of advertising.

On free TV in Germany in 2024, it is expected that only MotoGP qualifying and the two MotoGP races on Saturday and Sunday will be shown live for a certain number of Grand Prix. RTL will probably switch to the special-interest channels NITRO and ntv on free TV. NITRO reception is free of charge. NITRO can be received in Germany via satellite, cable, DVB-T, IPTV, internet (OTT) and the app.

The subscription to Dorna's MotoGP Video Pass, which costs around 150 euros a year with live timing and broadcasts all GP practice sessions and the MotoE World Championship live, but only in English, is also becoming increasingly popular.

Dorna is giving a 70 per cent discount on the 2023 subscription for TV coverage on motogp.com for the remaining Grand Prix. "All of the LIVE&OnDemand at your fingertips", is the advertising slogan.

ServusTV will again focus on the Austrian broadcasting area for the MotoGP TV rights from 2024 - as it did in the three years from 2016 to 2018. In Switzerland, SRF will continue to broadcast.