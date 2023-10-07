Yamaha: No new successes without new concessions?

Dorna wants to help the ailing MotoGP factories Honda and Yamaha with new "concessions". But the willingness of the Europeans (Ducati, Aprilia, KTM) is not overwhelming. What does Lin Jarvis say?

Since the Japanese manufacturers Honda and Yamaha have fallen badly behind the European factories Ducati, KTM and Aprilia in the current MotoGP season and Yamaha, for example, have only achieved two podiums in 14 Grand Prix on Sunday (Fabio Quarataro was third in Texas and at the Buddh Circuit in India), Dorna wants to introduce new concession regulations since the Dutch.TT in Assen at the end of June. It is supposed to allow non-competitive factories to develop faster and close the gap to the winning teams.

But while Aprilia is prepared to make certain concessions, Pierer Mobility AG is taking a Justament stand. "The MotoGP regulations are fixed until the end of 2026. And we see no reason to change anything before then," stated Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, the motorsport director of Pierer Mobility AG with the brands KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna and a 25.1 per cent share in MV Agusta.

And so far, the members of the manufacturers' alliance have not made any progress in these talks. The Europeans are holding firm: Honda has one win in 2023 and most recently Marc Márquez's 3rd place in Motegi, Yamaha was world champion in 2021, runner-up in 2022.

And Aprilia and KTM are more likely to want to put an end to Ducati's crushing dominance.

Stefan Pierer, the chairman of Pierer Mobility AG, believes the Japanese are too proud to accept gifts like new "concessions" from the competition.

"Right now is not the time for the Japanese manufacturers to be proud," holds Lin Jarvis, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "When you're in racing, you have to take every opportunity that you can to be competitive. In our case, it's about getting back into a competitive situation. Yamaha is completely open to new 'concessions'. In the past, Honda and Yamaha have allowed these 'concessions' for other manufacturers to come in. In the interest of the sport, we are talking about the spectators at the track and in front of the TV, the track operators, the promoters, the FIM and all the other stakeholders, it is important to have five competitive factories in the competition. At the moment we have a very bizarre and unusual situation. Three European manufacturers have suddenly taken the lead and are very strong. The Japanese factories, on the other hand, are in trouble. Ideally, this situation should be redressed. But it's clear to us: we can't get any more concessions in the current calendar year."

What privileges does Yamaha want: "More than anything, more tyres would help us. We would also like our regular riders to be able to test on more different tracks than the limited number that are currently allowed. So more test tyres and more test days, plus an extra aero package for the run of the season. We might not need more than the two we have so far. But if we have the chance of a third package, it would be useful because we certainly need to catch up in aerodynamics. Maybe a free engine development after the start of the season would also be welcome. The important thing is that we can test more and then we could use the positive results of the additional testing during the season at the Grand Prix."

Jarvis refutes claims that MotoGP's regulations are frozen until the end of 2026, so no concessions should be made to Honda and Yamaha.

"That's not true," the Englishman stresses. "Only the principle concept of the very most important regulations is clearly defined. There's the engine capacity of the bikes, the number of cylinders, the weight limit and so on. But the rest of the regulations are constantly bent and changed during the five years. It is not true that all the details of the technical regulations are immutable from the first day to the last. I think regulations have to be adjusted every now and then when certain circumstances change. We don't want changes that give us technical advantages. We don't want 10 kg less or 20 hp more than everyone else. We just want some perks that will help us get back on par with our competitors."

An example of the flexible approach to regulations: Front ride height devices have been banned for the 2023 season.

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi, 1.10.:

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.