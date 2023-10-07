GASGAS Tech3: Now Pol Espargaró speaks plainly

Pol Espagaró commented for the first time today on the Pierer Group's decision to hand over his place at GASGAS Tech3 to rookie Augusto Fernández for 2024.

For months there had been speculation about how the managers of Pierer Mobility AG would solve the dilemma with the three riders for two MotoGP places. They had Pol Espargaró under contract with the GASGAS Factory Tech3 Racing Team for 2024, and at the end of June they also exercised the option on MotoGP rookie Augusto Fernández and Moto2 World Championship leader Pedro Acosta.

When it finally became clear at the Austrian GP in mid-August that Dorna would not give Pierer an additional two MotoGP slots and enquiries at RNF, Gresini and LCR also came to nothing, company boss Stefan Pierer, board member Hubert Trunkenpolz and motorsport director Pit Beirer decided: Pol and Augusto should fight for the second place at GASGAS Tech3 for a few Grand Prix.

After finishing sixth in the Spielberg sprint, Pol Espargaró seemed to have the best cards, especially as Moto2 World Champion Fernández always lost a lot of precious time in the early stages of the races.

But then came Espargaró's five crashes in Misano and a disappointing 15th place in Motegi, while Augusto Fernández secured seventh place there close behind Jack Miller.

Today Pol Espargaró, who now has to settle for the role of test rider and substitute rider with six wildcards, commented for the first time on Instagram.

"You know I'm not a big fan of social media," Pol wrote, "but I've received so many encouraging messages and my fans and friends have been great in supporting me. So now I want to comment on the news of the Pierer Mobility decision. First of all, I want to state that it was not a unilateral decision, but on the contrary. It's true that I would have liked to have continued to do all the races as a 'full-time driver'. Because I think I still have the speed to keep up with the best. But the decision to now take a step aside and contest six races as a wildcard driver in 2024 is the result of the talks between the two parties involved. The Pierer Group has contractual problems. And since both partners agree on a long-term cooperation that goes beyond my active career, we are now continuing to work together to make Pierer Mobility AG the reference in the MotoGP World Championship."

Pol continued: "There are still six Grand Prix left this year and I will still be at the start of a MotoGP race frequently in the future. I also believe that unity creates strength. For this reason, we will continue to stick together to create a memorable end to the season. Thank you!"

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi, 1.10.:

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 24:06.314 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.