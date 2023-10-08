Yamaha without a win: hoping for better times

Lean MotoGP years are a recurring occurrence for Yamaha. In 2018, too, the Japanese fell behind Honda, Ducati and even Suzuki. But Yamaha has not been winless for 20 years.

Valentino Rossi has secured World Championship titles for the Yamaha factory team since the beginning of the four-stroke MotoGP era in 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2009. Then Jorge Lorenzo won in 2010, 2012 and 2015 before Fabio Quartararo triumphed on the 2021 YZR-M1.

In 2018, it was reasonable to assume that the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team had the most powerful pairing in the premier class in Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales. But things turned out differently. Yamaha had a weak year with only one victory and a total of only ten podiums. At Honda, Marc Márquez won nine races alone, Cal Crutchlow one.

And while Yamaha still managed 18 MotoGP wins in the four years from 2019 to 2022 inclusive (Viñales 4, Morbidelli 3, Quartararo 11), there has been a lack of victories so far in 2023. Fabio Quartararo, tenth in the world championship, has only two third places to his name (in Texas and India).

Such weak phases have always occurred at Yamaha.

Even the 2017 Yamaha often caused headaches for the stars, Honda and Repsol Honda won all three world championship titles. But Yamaha still celebrated four victories in 2017 (3x Viñales, 1x Rossi), four times both riders finished on the podium at the same time, plus 2017 saw Yamaha's 500th GP victory.

2018 was the fifth and last year that Yamaha and Movistar rode together. After Lorenzo's departure, the Yamaha factory team hired the best possible replacement in Maverick Viñales. He belonged to the young generation, had already achieved 21 GP victories, he was Moto3 World Champion 2013 and "Rookie of the Year" in all three World Championship classes. He was stronger in the past than the somewhat equally aged Jack Miller and Alex Rins, who were built up at Honda, Suzuki and Ducati.

But Viñales was always overshadowed at Yamaha (like Lorenzo) by Valentino Rossi, who didn't win a world title after 2009, but his 115 GP wins remain legendary, even if the winning streak snapped at the 2017 Assen GP.

The Movistar Yamaha team still won all three world championship titles (riders', constructors' and teams') in 2015, and only the teams' world title fell away in 2016 because Pedrosa weakened at Honda. In 2017 and 2018, Honda won all three MotoGP titles. Perhaps that is why Movistar took its leave.

Yamaha reacted by founding the new European Test Team with test rider Jonas Folger, which now includes Cal Crutchlow and which Jorge Lorenzo joined in 2020.

Rossi VR46 protégé Franco Morbidelli got a 2019 Yamaha for 2019 in the new Petronas customer team, as teammate of rookie Fabio Quartararo. For Honda, Ducati and KTM also treat customer teams with affection, while Yamaha lost Johann Zarco because he did not receive an up-to-date factory bike for 2018.

Project manager Tsuya apologised

Valentino Rossi had to admit defeat to his new teammate Maverick Viñales in the 2017 World Championship; in 2018 he distanced his Spanish adversary by 6 points.

In 2017, an open discord broke out between Rossi and new teammate Viñales, but the 2018 misery brought the two Yamaha stars closer. They suffered and criticised the M1 together. Rossi grumbled that Yamaha had slept through everything in the switch to Magneti-Marreii's unit electronics in 2018. Honda and Ducati would have invested more money and more manpower in this area.

At the 2018 Austrian GP, project manager Tsuya even publicly apologised for the uncompetitive material. "Our bike was only good for 5th to 7th place most of the time," Rossi lamented. Tsuya was quietly given other tasks and removed the following winter.

And Rossi wanted a successful go-getter at the helm of Yamaha Motor Racing like Furusawa once did, with whom he won three titles in a row at Yamaha from 2004 to 2006.

Rossi drew a lot of motivation from the competition with Viñales. He knows Yamaha had to make provisions for the future. He fought Jorge Lorenzo much more ruthlessly after the latter's MotoGP debut in 2008. At that time, Rossi even had a wall built in the pits and gave the Spaniard the inferior Michelin tyres. He himself secured the successful Bridgestone tyres with which Casey Stoner had won the World Championship in 2007.

With Movistar, a major brand left the GP business; like Telefónica, it belongs to Spain's largest mobile phone provider, which also has considerable market shares in South America and joined Yamaha in 2014.

Movistar/Telefónica was sponsor of Gresini-Honda until the end of 2005, when great success was achieved with Sete Gibernau. For 2006, Movistar wanted to convey the up-and-coming 250cc World Champion Dani Pedrosa to Gresini-Honda, because the number 26 had already been financed by Movistar in the small classes (125cc, 250cc), and before that in the Spanish Movistar Honda 125 Cup.

But HRC did not let them talk to him. Pedrosa was put into the Repsol Honda factory team alongside Hayden in 2006, after which Telefónica withdrew from two-wheeled sport for many years, completely offended. From then on, the millions were given to Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso.

Even after the signing of Lorenzo in 2008, the mobile phone giant could not be persuaded. It was not until 2014 that an agreement was reached with Yamaha, after a professional cycling team had been founded for almost 20 million euros.

Before the 2014 season, a five-year contract was signed that ran until the end of 2018. Lin Jarvis, managing director of Yamaha Factory Racing, revealed that initial talks about a contract extension took place in the second half of 2017 but did not bear fruit.

In the first three Movistar years, the Yamaha team won the 2015 title with Lorenzo, as well as the Team World Championship twice, achieving 21 victories and 71 podiums.

Yamaha: In the World Championship since 1961

Yamaha has been a manufacturer in the FIM Motorcycle World Championship since 1961. The current factory team has existed in this constellation since 1999, when Yamaha Factory Racing was founded as a separate racing company along the lines of HRC, and Ducati Corse and Aprilia Racing have similar arrangements. Before that, Yamaha had outsourced team management to private racing teams for years - to Agostini, Roberts, Rainey and so on.

As far as the main sponsors are concerned, the Yamaha factory team has a chequered past in the "premier class". For example, sponsor Fiat left at the end of 2010, despite Lorenzo winning the title, because Rossi went to Ducati.

By the way: Yamaha also experienced disgraceful years in the MotoGP era. For example, in 2003, Marco Melandri and Carlos Checa did not manage a podium finish for the whole year. Checa finished seventh in the world championship, Melandri 15th.

By the way: Yamaha won the "premier class" for the first time at the 1972 World Championship final with private rider Chas Mortimer at the Spanish GP in Montjuich Park in Barcelona, riding a 350cc twin that had been bored out to 352 cc.

Since then, Yamaha has only gone winless in the premier class in 1997 and 2003. After the disgrace of 2003, Rossi was hired, who made short work of the superior Honda teams in 2004 - and won the season opener in Welkom, South Africa.

The Yamaha MotoGP rider pairings so far:

2002: Carlos Checa, Max Biaggi

2003: Carlos Checa, Marco Melandri

2004: Valentino Rossi, Carlos Checa

2005: Valentino Rossi, Colin Edwards

2006: Valentino Rossi, Colin Edwards

2007: Valentino Rossi, Colin Edwards

2008: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo

2010: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo

2011: Jorge Lorenzo, Ben Spies

2012: Jorge Lorenzo, Ben Spies

2013: Jorge Lorenzo, Valentino Rossi

2014: Jorge Lorenzo, Valentino Rossi

2015: Jorge Lorenzo, Valentino Rossi

2016: Jorge Lorenzo, Valentino Rossi

2017: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Viñales

2018: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Viñales

2019: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Viñales

2020: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Viñales

2021: Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Viñales, from Misano: F. Morbidelli

2022: Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli

2023: Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli

2024: Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins

Title wins since 2002:

2004, 2005, 2008, 2009: Valentino Rossi

2010, 2012 and 2015: Jorge Lorenzo

2021: Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha sponsors since 1999:

1999 to 2002: Marlboro

2003: Fortuna

2004 and 2005: Gauloises

2006: Camel

2007 until 2010: Fiat

2011 to 2013: Yamaha Factory Racing

2014 to 2018: Movistar

2019 to 2023: Monster Energy