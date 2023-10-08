Curbs at GP tracks: "Misano 200N new standard".

In Misano, three years ago, a new standard for the "kerbs" was installed at the edges of the track. In Doha, they can now be seen in Formula 1. Former world champion Franco Uncini explains the background.

At the Formula 1 GP at the Losail Circuit in Doha, Qatar, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton explained: "When I inspected the track on Thursday, I noticed the high kerbs. My first thought - they're darn high. But when I was driving the Formula 1 race car on Friday, I realised: If you overdo it, you automatically get penalised. You lose time when you bump over these kerbs. So we wouldn't need these cancelled laps because of the violation of the track limits. Because a driver can't go any faster on that lap."

"Maybe we should rather think about introducing such kerbs on other circuits," added the Mercedes superstar. "Qatar can be a lesson for us. It's not the white line that should set the track limit here, but the kerb."

Max Verstappen adds: "As a driver you have to think very carefully about what you do. Because if you overdo it, you can also damage the underbody of the car there."

With the penultimate MotoGP event of the season taking place in Doha from 19-21 November, SPEEDWEEK.com asked Franco Uncini if he had watched the Formula One quali in Qatar.

Uncini was the 1982 500cc World Champion on Roberto Gallina's team's Suzuki RG500 and FIM Safety Officer at the Suzuki Motorcycle Grand Prix for almost 20 years until the end of 2022, in which capacity he was responsible for the homologation of the GP circuits.

"Yes, I've been looking at Formula One at Losail," Uncini reported. "They have apparently now installed our new notches from MotoGP. They have a width of 1500 millimetres and a maximum height of 50 millimetres. I named these kerbs Misano 200N because they were first built three years ago by the Misano track operators in two corners. I decided to call them 200N because they are supposed to be at least 2000 millimetres wide. This measurement is made up of the 1500 mm wide notch and a minimum 500 mm wide hem or rim. The 'N' means negative because the edge drops 50 mm. If the edge falls off more, it is better. It has to be judged case by case, but the accepted minimum is 200 mm."

Franco Uncini says that after the first good experiences with the "Misano 200N" kerbs, the MotoGP officials reached an agreement with the FIA Automobile Federation and decided on the following standards:

FIM negative: minus 25 mm Entry of the Turn.

FIM positive: plus 25 mm Inside the Turn.

Misano 200N: minus 50 mm Exit of the Turn.

But for the time being, this standard is only prescribed for new GP circuits. But the rest of the GP circuits will follow step by step, with more and more turns per track, when rebuilds and additional safety measures are planned - like at the Sachsenring in 2022.

"But the intention is to apply this standard of the new Misano 200N notches everywhere in the future, even on existing circuits," Franco Uncini stressed to SPEEDWEEK.com.