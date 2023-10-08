Setback: Marco Bezzecchi breaks collarbone
The Mooney VR46 MotoGP team reports a successful operation on Marco Bezzecchi's right collarbone. The 24-year-old Ducati GP22 rider from Valentino Rossi's racing team injured his right collarbone during the usual training session at the Motor Ranch in Tavullia yesterday (Saturday). A fracture of the right collarbone was diagnosed at the hospital.
Marco Bezzecchi was then operated on at the "Orthopedics and Traumatology Uni" at UNIMORE by a team assembled by Professor Porcellini. The operation was described as successful. "Bez" will start rehabilitation today. It will then be determined in the next 48 hours whether the Las Termas, Le Mans and Buddh Circuit winner will be able to make the trip to Tuesday's Indonesian GP as planned.
After finishing fourth in Japan, Bezzecchi is 54 points behind leader Bagnaia and 51 points behind World Championship runner-up Jorge Martin in the riders' championship.
"My thanks to Professor Porcellini and his team," Bezzecchi wrote. "I will be back soon."
MotoGP results GP race, Motegi, 1.10.:
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 24:06.314 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec
3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.013
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181
6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837
7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602
9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714
12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924
13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057
14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962
17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min
MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.
2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276
4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189
9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473
12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592
13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052
14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333
16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026
19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911
20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down
World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.