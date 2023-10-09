Mandalika: The schedule for the 2023 Indonesian GP

The MotoGP aces face a potentially pre-decisive triple in Asia, starting with this week's "Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia": the schedule and the starting position.

The Mandalika Street Circuit on Lombok, the neighbouring island of the tourist magnet Bali, was added to the MotoGP calendar last year. This was the first time in 25 years that a World Motorcycle Championship Grand Prix was held in Indonesia. The last time the two-wheeled aces had raced at the Sentul Circuit was in 1996 and 1997.

The picturesquely situated Mandalika circuit (4.301 km long, eleven right-hand and six left-hand corners, start-finish straight 507 m) was not completed until 2021, but in November of the same year it hosted its first international event, the World Superbike Championship. The MotoGP premiere in March 2022 was won by Miguel Oliveira in the rain, then still on KTM.

This season, all eyes will be on the Ducati-internal duel at the top of the World Championship standings: Pramac ace Jorge Martin is only three points behind defending champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia before the 15th of 20 Grands Prix.

The participation of Marco Bezzecchi, third in the World Championship, is doubtful after his collarbone operation yesterday. Whether his Mooney VR46 team-mate Luca Marini will be fit for action again is also uncertain. The comebacks of Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo) and Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing) are planned. In addition, LCR Honda rider Alex Rins will make a new attempt on Friday, but Stefan Bradl is available for a short-term assignment, as he was last time in Motegi.

So that fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland don't miss anything, they will have to get up early again next weekend - there is a six-hour time difference to Central Europe.

The races on Sunday, however, will start one hour later than usual compared to the usual schedule. The MotoGP main race, for example, is not scheduled until 3 p.m. local time and thus - like the Tissot Sprint on Saturday - at 9 a.m. CEST.

Schedule for the 2023 Indonesian GP (CEST).

Friday 13 October:

03.00 - 03.35 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 1

03.50 - 04.30 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 1

04.45 - 05.30 (45 min): MotoGP, FP1



07.15 - 07.50 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 2

08.05 - 08.45 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 2

09.00 - 10.00 (60 min): MotoGP, Practice



Saturday, 14 October:

02.40 - 03.10 (30 min): Moto3, Practice 3

03.25 - 03.55 (30 min): Moto2, Practice 3

04.10 - 04.40 (30 min): MotoGP, FP2

04.50 - 05.05 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 1

05.15 - 05.30 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 2



06.50 - 07.05 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 1

07.15 - 07.30 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 2

07.45 - 08.00 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 1

08.10 - 08.25 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 2



Start time

09.00: MotoGP Sprint (13 laps)



Sunday, 15 October:

04.40 - 04.50 (10 min): MotoGP, warm-up



Start times

06.00: Moto3 race (20 laps)

07.15: Moto2 race (22 laps)

09.00: MotoGP race (27 laps)