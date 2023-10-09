Fabio Quartararo is puzzled: What went wrong at Yamaha

Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo has won eleven MotoGP races in three years with the M1, he was world champion in 2021 and runner-up in 2022. In 2023 he is winless and ponders what all went wrong at Yamaha.

Fabio Quartararo experienced a rollercoaster ride of emotions during the MotoGP season. There were Grand Prix like the home event in Le Mans or the Dutch TT in Assen, where he expected a lot, but then had to suffer badly. At the GP de France, for example, he did not get beyond 13th on the grid and then crashed in eighth place in the "Garage Bleu" corner two laps before the end. On Sunday in Le Mans, he was not able to get beyond 7th place, 15 seconds behind the winner Bezzecchi.

The Frenchman was also deeply frustrated in Assen, because the M1 Yamaha had always worked first class on this demanding track (as it had in Le Mans), at least in the past. "El Diablo" actually secured fourth place on the grid and completed the sprint in third position, just 1.8 sec behind Bezzecchi. But in the race on Sunday, he crashed heavily - and then went into the summer break with several injuries.

Bleak summary after 14 Grand Prix

So far, Fabio has only two podium finishes in 14 Grand Prix 2023 on Sunday - with third places in Texas and in India.

A bleak summary for the exceptional rider, who celebrated three GP victories in the Petronas Yamaha customer team in 2020, won the World Championship in the factory team in 2021 and finished the 2022 championship as runner-up.

Before the Indonesian GP at the Mandalika Street Circuit, Quartararo is barely holding on to tenth position in the riders' world championship with 111 points. Luca Marmorini and his tuning company "Marmotors" should have delivered an urgently needed stronger in-line four-cylinder engine for 2023.

Today Fabio regularly complains: "We have lost the previous strengths of the Yamaha and unfortunately have not made up for anything in the old weaknesses." That's why it was difficult for him to even get into the top ten at some Grand Prix.

The World Championship tenth-placed rider also complains time and again that Yamaha achieve slower lap times on some tracks in 2023 than in the past. No wonder: the former world champion desperately returned to the 2022 bike at the last winter test in Portimão.

Yamaha have been puzzling for more than half a year why things went so steeply downhill after the 2022 season, with Bagnaia having already made up 93 points on Fabio after the Sachsenring last year and then still becoming world champion with a 17-point lead.

So the competitiveness of the M1 went downhill from the middle of 2022.

Mystery after the Jerez debacle in 2023

Unbelievably, Yamaha even experienced a debacle in Jerez in 2023, although there in 2020 at the two Corona Grand Prix (Spain and Andalusia) first a double victory was celebrated by Quartararo and Viñales and at the second event even a hat-trick (Quartararo won ahead of Viñales and Rossi).

In April 2023, Quartararo and Morbidelli (he was runner-up in 2020 on the Petronas Yamaha!) stumbled to the finish in 10th and 11th place.

"Yes, it's a complicated question why we didn't achieve the goals we hoped for in 2023," sighed Lin Jarvis, the Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I can't give a specific answer to that; we are thinking a lot about it. Of course the aero package has changed since then, this aspect has become more important in recent years. Tyre designs have also changed, there are many things coming into consideration. It's a frustration for us, especially for Fabio, because he was world champion two years ago, and last year the led the world championship for a long time."

"This year Fabio is just not at the level of our competitors," Jarvis concluded. "Of course the frustration is growing because he really struggled in the first part of the season and hoped he could fight for the championship. But at a certain point Fabio realised: 'We're not going to succeed, we have to accept that. I have to work for the future now.' After that, there was a change in mindset. That's why we recognised a different approach in Fabio during the last Grand Prix. It was also important for his own mental well-being to set this new course."

One thing is clear: in the past, the Yamaha aces could often make up for the lack of horsepower with plenty of cornering speed, impeccable handling and top-notch braking.

This took place in a time when, in the Rossi/Lorenzo era, half the field consisted of second-hand machines - and Suzuki, Ducati, Aprilia and KTM were not really competitive or even there.

Today, there are simply too many fast V4 bikes with top riders in the way of the Yamaha in-line riders.

"Fabio has often explained that he has the disadvantage in the fights that the other bikes have to be ridden quite differently to ours," Lin Jarvis knows. "This is particularly detrimental when we lack engine power. We always struggled on the straights. But the big strength of the M1 has always been braking, which is also a strength of Fabio. But when you lack grip at the rear, late braking is not easy. First and foremost, we struggle on tracks with little grip. We saw that in Barcelona and other circuits."

