Ducati worries: Michele Pirro is also injured

Bad news from the Ducati camp again: test and replacement rider Michele Pirro suffered a fracture of the left ankle in the Italian CIV Championship on Sunday.

Michele Pirro contested the CIV final in Imola at the weekend and had fallen behind in the fight for the championship after a crash in the first race on Saturday. On Sunday, the 37-year-old veteran then landed in the gravel bed again, albeit through no fault of his own. His CIV title rival Lorenzo Zanetti, of all people, took him off the track after a completely unsuccessful braking manoeuvre - which has been the subject of much discussion in Italy ever since.

Pirro continued with a scratched visor and pain in his left foot, but the Barni Ducati rider had to settle for 11th place and lost the Italian Superbike title by four points to Zanetti.

Even more bitter was the diagnosis after the checks in hospital: Pirro was diagnosed with a fracture of the left ankle, surgery is scheduled for today, Monday, in Modena. Therefore, he has to cancel a MotoGP test that was actually planned, and he is also not available as a substitute for the MotoGP riders of the Italian manufacturer from Borgo Panigale if needed.

Only on Sunday, VR46 Ducati protégé Marco Bezzecchi had to undergo surgery on his broken right collarbone after a training accident at the Ranch. "I will be back soon", promised "Bez", but his participation in the next Grand Prix in Mandalika next weekend is questionable, and the return of his team-mate Luca Marini is not yet confirmed.

At least Ducati-Lenovo factory rider Enea Bastianini, whom Pirro had replaced three times recently, made the trip to Indonesia. Gresini rider Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing) is also planning his comeback.

The MotoGP aces have an intense week ahead of them with an Asian triple: after Mandalika, the race continues without a break directly at Phillip Island (22 October) and in Buriram (29 October).