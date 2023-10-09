Alex Márquez before comeback: Mandalika important as test

For the MotoGP aces, an intensive triple with three consecutive race weekends lies ahead. Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez is looking forward to his comeback in Indonesia after his rib injury.

Alex Márquez suffered three fractured ribs in his Q1 crash at the Buddh International Circuit in India, making him one of four MotoGP regulars to miss the Japanese GP. In total, 40 per cent of the field has already missed races this season.

However, the Gresini Ducati rider is planning his comeback in Mandalika. On Friday, he already received the green light from his doctors for the trip to Indonesia, and on Thursday, the only last hurdle awaiting him at the race track on Lombok is the obligatory fitness check with the MotoGP race doctors.

"We come to Indonesia with the attitude to test the body," announced Alex Márquez. "The goal then is to be back in top shape already in Australia, so Mandalika will be very important to see where we are with the recovery."

"I am very motivated to come back after missing Japan," stressed the 27-year-old Spaniard ahead of the Asian triple with Mandalika (October 15), Phillip Island (October 22) and Buriram (October 29). "All these tracks I like. I know I can do well, now it will just be important to find the right feeling again."

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2nd Martin, 316. 3rd Bezzecchi, 265. 4th Binder, 201. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 171. 6th Zarco, 162. 6th 7th Viñales, 139. 8th Marini, 135. 9th Miller, 125. 10th Quartararo, 111. 11th Alex Márquez, 108. 12th Morbidelli, 77. 13th Oliveira, 69. 14th Augusto Fernández, 67. 15th Marc Márquez, 16. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.