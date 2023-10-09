New MotoGP Gala: Celebrate season finale with the stars

The traditional closing gala of the MotoGP World Championship after the season finale in Valencia will get a new look in 2023 and will be open to fans for the first time.

Only the best riders of the season are invited to the prestigious gala after the finale to collect their medals and awards in evening dress. Now, for the first time, the fans will have the chance to experience this event on site under the new title "MotoGP Beats: Lights Out Gala" at the "Font de Sant Lluís" arena in Valencia.

It is the first event of the already announced collaboration between World Championship promoter Dorna Sports and the entertainment and sports marketing agency NSN (Never Say Never). The declared aim is an improved experience for the fans. For the gala evening, the organisers are promising a few surprises in addition to the awards ceremony, as well as the best musical entertainment with the well-known Spanish pop singer Ana Mena.

Tickets for the event on Sunday evening, 26 November will be available shortly, according to Dorna, and in the meantime a waiting list has already been set up for the "MotoGP Beats: Lights Out Gala".