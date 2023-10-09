World Championship fight: Is Martin giving Bagnaia sleepless nights?

"Heavy rests the head that wears the crown", Shakespeare already knew to report. SPEEDWEEK.com columnist Michael Scott discusses what this means for the 2023 MotoGP title fight.

Ahead of the Indonesian GP, a sleepless Pecco Bagnaia will certainly be worrying about what looked like a secure title defence until not so long ago. 66 points ahead after the Catalunya GP sprint, that cushion has shrunk to an alarming three points in the last four races.

With six Grands Prix to go, he and his first rival Jorge Martin are effectively starting the title race from scratch again. The difference is that this time the momentum is on the Spaniard's side.

Pecco could blame a possibly bad rear tyre, which didn't feel good from the warm-up lap, for the horror crash in Barcelona that stopped his run just as he was gaining momentum.

But it wasn't just that one crash that made the difference. There were four more race crashes - and all on Sunday, so when the full points are awarded (in Argentina, Texas, France and India). Inevitably, the thought of his unpredictable moods, which had already spoiled the first half of the 2022 season, comes to mind.

The world champion is not looking for excuses. "We drive at the limit all the time, then something like this can happen," he said after his slip-up in India.

Driving on the limit inevitably puts you in precarious situations. Apart from the accident in Catalunya, where the world championship leader miraculously escaped serious injury after Brad Binder rolled over his legs, Bagnaia took the blame.

Recently, another aspect caused cracks in his self-confidence. He suddenly struggled in the braking phase, where he was otherwise unbeatable. "My strength became my weakness," the Italian mused at the Indian GP. In retrospect, the unpredictable slides on the rear wheel already caused him problems in Misano. In Japan, however, the Ducati factory rider breathed a sigh of relief after a busy Friday.

Starting from second on the grid (Pecco has only missed out on the front row twice this season), second place in the rain race on Sunday was a welcome boost for his self-confidence - if Martin hadn't ended up in front of him again...

The Spaniard is on cloud nine: the Japanese GP was the second time in the last three Grands Prix that he has achieved a triple of pole position and wins in the sprint and over the full distance. In between, he won another sprint in India and salvaged a second place finish in the GP race at the Buddh International Circuit despite being completely exhausted.

Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in comparison

Bagnaia has four sprint wins and five GP wins to his name and never crossed the finish line outside the podium on Sunday. Martin won five sprints and three GP races - but only had two zeros compared to Pecco's five race crashes.

Her employment situation is also different: As a factory rider and defending champion, the pressure is on Bagnaia. Martin, by contrast, is a free bird, with a slight tinge of resentment after losing out to Enea Bastianini in last year's factory team line-up. He has the same GP23, but doesn't have to live up to the same expectations.

Add to that: Martin is not the only one who might have disturbed the world champion's sleep more than once this season. He has to look over both shoulders and watch out for, of all people, a VR46 training partner and good buddy, the irrepressible Marco Bezzecchi, on last year's GP22.

"Bez" has already been involved in starting accidents through no fault of his own three times and has been forced to catch up several times - and he can catch up. He made a particularly strong comeback in India when he sprinted from the back of the field to fourth place in Saturday's race. If it had been a full distance race, he probably would have won - which he did impressively the next day, securing his third MotoGP victory.

With 222 points still to be awarded, it would definitely be too early to take Bezzecchi out of the title race. The 54-point deficit is compounded before the Indonesian GP by the fact that the Mooney VR46 youngster broke his right collarbone at the ranch on Saturday and now has to fear for his Lombok appearance.

What is clear so far is that Bagnaia has not yet fallen off the roof of the world, but it has faltered under the pressure of super-fast brand colleagues.

At least a look at his run at the end of last year's season should provide reassurance, when he had to save the day after four unforced race crashes. He worked on his approach, trying only what was possible and trusting in himself. With five wins and three more podiums from the last ten races, he turned a 91-point deficit into a 17-point lead - and the biggest comeback in World Championship history was perfect.

At the same time, Quartararo accumulated four zeros during this period. But can Bagnaia rely on the same thing happening to Martin?

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.