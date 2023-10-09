Aleix Espargaró: "Many injuries no coincidence".

The intensive calendar and the many ailing MotoGP aces are currently two much-discussed topics of conversation. According to Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia), the two are connected, but the riders have to accept it.

The calendar of the World Motorcycle Championship provides for 22 race weekends for the first time in 2024, which means that Fabio Quartararo and Marc Márquez, among others, believe that the limit has been reached.

Aleix Espargaró said: "It's not about what I think. This is the Dorna calendar and if it doesn't suit me, I can decide to stay at home or do another job," he said. "Of course I would prefer fewer races, I would prefer it without sprint races. But if they schedule 22 Grands Prix, you have to race 22."

There was only one aspect that the 34-year-old Catalan clearly criticised: "They had promised us a four- to five-week break at the halfway point - not for the parties in Ibiza, but because the race weekends are very demanding now. There are a lot of injuries and like it happened to my brother [Pol Espargaró], it's better if you can split the World Championship into two sections to recover and spend time with your family, also for your mental state. Because the stress is very big at the moment, to be able to switch off properly for once is also better for your safety. Three weeks is not enough for me, three weeks is nothing for me. It's going to be tough."

The Aprilia factory rider, however, stressed that he is basically not worrying too much about the calendar planning. "This is MotoGP, the maximum level of the sport," he shrugged. "For example, I don't like doing four races in Spain either. I would prefer to race in places like China as well. But the calendar is the way it is."

"I just think it would be better to have more time in the middle of the season to recover from injuries and also mentally," Aleix Espargaró affirmed.

Indeed, the injury rate in the current MotoGP season is strikingly high. Ten of the 22 regular riders have already had to miss one or more races. After his training accident at the Ranch on Saturday, Marco Bezzecchi, third in the world championship, is now threatening to join this alarmingly long list. After his collarbone operation, his participation in the weekend in Mandalika is questionable, but he would at least like to make the trip to Indonesia.

For Aleix Espargaró, the many injuries are no surprise. "It's not a coincidence," he held. "If there are many injuries, there is also a big reason for it. It's clear - the World Championship with the new rules, the calendar and the sprints... The stress for the riders is enormous. It's impossible to go on like this. But I'm not the guy to change it."

So do MotoGP riders have to accept the increased risk of injury? "Yes, for sure, you have to," the Spanish veteran replied. "If you don't like it, you can also go to the World Superbike Championship."

The 2024 MotoGP calendar

10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar

24 March: Portimão***/Portugal

07 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina

14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA

28 April: Jerez/Spain

12 May: Le Mans/France

26 May: Catalunya/Spain

02 June: Mugello/Italy

16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan

30 June: Assen/Netherlands

07 July: Sachsenring/Germany

04 August: Silverstone/GB

18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

08 September: Misano/Italy

22 September: Buddh International Circuit***/India

29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia

06 October: Motegi/Japan

20 October: Phillip Island/Australia

27 October: Buriram/Thailand

03 November: Sepang/Malaysia

17 November: Valencia/Spain



* = Night race under floodlights

** = track not yet homologated, contract not fixed

*** = dependent on new contract