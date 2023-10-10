Ducati track record: The 2022 records are shaky

Ducati racing boss Gigi Dall'Igna wanted to surpass the MotoGP successes of 2022 this year. After the Japan GP it is becoming apparent: He will give a victory record. Ducati even holds the first 3 places in the riders' world championship.

When Ducati Corse presented its teams for the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships in Madonna di Campiglio in January 2023, Gigi Dall'Igna stated that he wanted to surpass the successes of 2022, i.e. in addition to the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships, he now also wanted to win the Supersport World Championship. This goal is feasible, because the Italian Nicolò Bulega is 60 points ahead of his rival Stefano Manzi after 18 of 24 SSP World Championship races. In addition, Ducati will also supply unit bikes for the new MotoE World Championship for the first time in 2023 - here Nicola Casadei secured the title in Misano.

And while there are still eight Grand Prix and eight Sprint Races to be completed before the World Championship finale in Valencia on 26 November, Ducati can clearly surpass the successes of 2022.

At the Japanese GP, Ducati extended a remarkable streak with Jorge Martin and Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia in first and second place. For 40 GP races in a row now, at least one Desmosedici rider has always made it onto the podium.

Pramac ace Martin also secured the eleventh win of the season for Ducati in the 14th race in Motegi. The mark of twelve season victories from the 2022 Triple Crown season is therefore within reach. Bagnaia also finished second, the eighth double victory for the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale this season.

Last year's tally was already impressive: the four teams and eight riders secured twelve GP wins, 16 pole positions and 32 podiums. In the riders' championship, four riders were promoted to the top-8 in 2022.

The current season's record once again exceeds all expectations: The four teams and eight riders have taken eleven GP wins in the first 14 Grand Prix on Sunday, plus eleven sprint race successes (Martin 5x, Bagnaia 4x), Bezzecchi 1x, Alex Márquez 1x), 12 pole positions and 28 GP podiums secured on Sunday. In the riders' championship, five riders were promoted to the top-8 before the Indonesian GP.

The Ducati tally after the 2023 Japan GP:

Pecco Bagnaia: 5 GP wins, 4 sprint wins, total of 10 GP podiums, 6 pole positions.

Marco Bezzecchi: 3 GP wins, 1 sprint win, total 5 GP podiums, 3 pole positions

Jorge Martin: 3 GP wins, 5 sprint wins, total 9 GP podiums, 2 pole positions

Johann Zarco: 3 podiums

Alex Márquez: 1 sprint win, 1 GP podium, 1 pole position

Luca Marini: 1 GP podium.