Marc Márquez in Indonesia: More bright spots?

After two third places in the sprint in India and on Sunday in Japan, Repsol Honda star Marc Márquez is hoping for more bright spots in Mandalika.

The Mandalika International Street Circuit, inaugurated by the MotoGP World Championship for the first time in 2022, will host the Indonesian Motorcycle GP for the second time next weekend. Last year, Marc Márquez was unable to take part in this race after the violent crash in the warm-up due to double vision.

The Repsol Honda team has had two bright spots recently in India with third place in the sprint and with a podium in Japan on Sunday thanks to Márquez. However, the six-time world champion said in no uncertain terms that these results were due more to circumstances than any improvements to the Honda RC213V.

"Our goal for the race weekend in Lombok is exactly the same as for the rest of the 2023 Grand Prix, and we will try as a team to still get the maximum out of the 2023 season," Marc noted. "In Indonesia, you can feel the passion of the fans every time you visit. Unfortunately, last year I could not race on Sunday after the warm-up crash. But I took part in the test here then and did the GP practice and qualifying here on Friday and Saturday. So we have a good idea of what to expect here this year. We want to put on a good show and really enjoy this event."

"I come to Indonesia with fresh forces after the Japan GP and a week of rest at home in Spain," Joan Mir reported. "I am ready for new action. In Japan we had some disappointments. But I will put that frustration behind me and draw new motivation from it."

"Last year we finished a good sixth in Lombok in very tricky conditions," added last year's Suzuki factory rider and 2020 MotoGP World Champion. "Now we would have to wait and see what we can manage this year. The weather will also play a role... In any case, the forecasts predict very high temperatures."