Fewer tyres in 2023: Michelin and the green idea

For the 2023 MotoGP season, Michelin has decided on a new tyre contingent. Race director Piero Taramasso is responsible for the use of the tyres in the "premier class".

Piero Taramasso is the "Two Wheel Motorsport Manager" at MotoGP tyre supplier Michelin; the Italian is thus in charge of operations in the motorbike world championship. For some time now, the French manufacturer has been paying more attention to the environment, which is why unnecessary transport and the number of unneeded tyres are to be gradually reduced.

"We have been working on this issue with Dorna and with the teams for several years. We want to reduce the number of tyres to become more sustainable. That is the goal for Michelin, for Dorna and for the whole championship. The sport should become greener," Taramasso clarified in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

"Three years ago there were 15 front and 15 rear tyres per rider per weekend. So we decided to reduce the amount of rear tyres. The front tyre is much more sensitive. Many riders prefer soft compounds, others the hard front tyre. So we left the front tyre untouched and only changed something for the rear tyre," he explained, adding, "From 15 tyres available, we went to 13 in 2022 year."

Taramasso continued, "In 2023 we are only putting twelve rear tyres per rider per weekend in the allocation, split into two compounds - previously there were three. We are bringing seven tyres with the soft compound and five from the harder tyres. In 2016, we only had two compounds for the rear. But at that time we didn't have much experience because we had just re-entered the MotoGP class."

"All the compounds we are currently using have a very wide working range. We can cover all possible scenarios in the future as well. It will be a bit easier for the riders to understand the ranges," the Italian pointed out. "If you look at the past, it was rarely the case that all three compounds were used."

So in the 2023 season, there will only be two compounds for the rear wheel each weekend. Complaints about the quality of the selected compounds for certain Grand Prix are always criticised by pilots and teams. Especially when it is hotter or cooler than expected or last year.

Will the contingent for the front also be turned upside down? "For the time being, we want to keep the front tyre at three different compounds. This front tyre has to work well," Taramasso replied. "Maybe in the future we will talk about limiting ourselves to two compounds at the front as well. In general, we look that we can protect the environment in the best possible way. In all areas."

Incidentally, at the Indian GP at the Buddh Circuit, the MotoGP riders were given an extra two rear tyres for Friday because Michelin had never tested there and also because Friday's practice on the new GP track was exceptionally 60 and 70 minutes instead of 45 and 60 minutes, a total of 25 minutes longer than usual.