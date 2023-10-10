Gigi Dall'Igna: Will Ducati soon have a carbon chassis?

KTM has caused quite a stir in MotoGP with its new carbon chassis and has established itself in second place in the one-make World Championship. Ducati chief technician Gigi Dall'Igna knows the advantages of carbon fibre.

In the 1990s, Team Roberts experimented with a carbon chassis built by John Kocinski, the 1990 250cc World Champion on a Yamaha, long before the carbon fibre material in racing cycling put an end to lightweight frames made of aluminium and titanium and set out on a triumphal march.

The British chassis manufacturer Armstrong (250 cc) also appeared in the World Championship with carbon frames, then Ducati designer engineer Filippo Preziosi built a carbon monocoque for the Desmosedici GP11 and GP12, which, however, met with little approval from the factory riders. The concept with the V4 engine as the supporting part earned a lot of criticism. "The engine is so stiff, as part of the chassis it acts like a boulder, it lacks flex, that's why we don't feel the limit of the tyres," Loris Capirossi grumbled.

That's why Valentino Rossi had his 2009 Yamaha World Championship-winning bike carted from Tavullia to Borgo Panigale and the aluminium chassis rebuilt at Ducati Corse.

Many years later, KTM has been causing a sensation with a carbon chassis since the Misano GP, where test rider Dani Pedrosa finished fourth as a wild-car rider in the sprint and on Sunday. In Japan, the Red Bull team with Brad Binder and Jack Miller was also equipped with the latest achievement from Upper Austria.

"We gave the green light for the development a year ago", Hubert Trunkenpolz, member of the board of Pierer Mobility AG (KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna) told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Because no motorbike factory has more carbon know-how than we do."

Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager at Ducati Corse, is watching events and the new chassis concept at KTM very closely. Because in the sprint win in Japan, Brad Binder stayed very close on the heels of Ducati star Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing).

Why haven't carbon chassis become widely accepted in MotoGP so far? "It's not a question of material," said Dall'Igna in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "For sure you can build a competitive chassis with carbon. But for sure the advantage is not very good because the aluminium chassis have become very light. So you can't make much progress by using carbon. But still: I'm convinced that you can use a carbon frame today without any problem."

Speed-up team owner and Moto2 chassis manufacturer Luca Boscoscuro is also known to have already had a carbon chassis tested for Lopez and Aldeguer the day after the Catalunya GP in September.

Until now, manufacturers have often resisted carbon because an expensive new mould has to be cast every time the stiffness or geometry of the chassis is changed. That's why in cycling some smaller companies only have three to four frame sizes in their range instead of eight to ten of the leading companies like Trek, Spezialized, Pinarello, Bianchi, Cube, Canyon, FELT, Scott and so on.

"Sometimes it's even advantageous if you go for carbon, because you can then achieve different stiffnesses simply by using the 'playbook' with the identical geometry," Dall'Igna calculates.

So have Ducati technicians considered carbon chassis in the past? "Yes, of course," admits Gigi Dall'Igna, whose bikes won 12 races in 2022 and eleven out of 14 already this year. "But the problem is sometimes the mentality of the riders. They often resist innovative ideas. And if they are not convinced, it is sunnier to do other things."

Dall'Igna continued, "In my opinion, the advantage of the carbon chassis is not sooo big. We have different conditions than in autosport, where the chassis weight is really enormous and with carbon a lot of weight can be saved."

In five years' time, will the majority of MotoGP manufacturers be using carbon? "Maybe sooner," added the most innovative tech guy in the GP paddock - and laughed meaningfully.

So we can confidently expect a Desmosedici with a carbon chassis to be ready for the start in test rider Michele Pirro's pit in the foreseeable future.