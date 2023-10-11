Rivola and Razali: "Oliveira stays with Aprilia!"

The reports that Miguel Oliveira is the favourite for the second place next to Joan Mir at Repsol-Honda are fake news. The Portuguese has a watertight Aprilia contract for 2024.

On the evening after the Japanese GP on 1 October, SPEEDWEEK.com reported that HRC managers are desperately looking for a top rider to replace Marc Márquez, whose move to Gresini Ducati has been sealed since the Misano GP and will soon be officially announced. Perhaps as early as Thursday at the Mandalika GP, where the Spaniard has scheduled a special press conference.

With LCR-Honda team owner Lucio Cechinello having zero interest in losing Johann Zarco after the loss of Texas winner Alex Rins (he's going to the factory Yamaha team), Repsol-Honda currently has only a stopgap solution with Joan Mir (he's WRC-22nd) and Iker Lecuona (2023 points-less in a total of five MotoGP appearances for Repsol and LCR) available.

Cecchinello insists he can use Zarco (as agreed) for 2024 and 2025. The HRC managers then bombarded all possible top riders with requests to fill the vacant second place at Repsol next to Joan Mir. They turned down Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernández. SPEEDWEEK.com also mentioned HRC contacts with Miguel Oliveira, who has five MotoGP wins on KTM, in the text from the Sunday before last.

But the Austrians wanted to transfer the Portuguese rider from the Red Bull KTM Factory Team to the Tech3 customer team for 2023 because they needed the space for newcomer Jack Miller alongside Brad Binder.

Oliveira defiantly refused and came to an agreement with Aprilia at the Sachsenring GP. He signed a factory contract with Aprilia Racing and accepted a place in the RNF customer team for two years, in each case with a previous year's bike.

Now premature reporters are reporting that Oliveira is the favourite for the vacant second place at Repsol-Honda for 2024, but Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola stated unequivocally today when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com: "Miguel has to stay with us."

Oliveira, who clearly won the first Indonesian GP in 25 years in 2022 in the rain on the KTM, has a watertight two-year contract - with no loophole.

"Yes, it is clear that Honda is contacting every rider who has the possibility to sign with them," CryptoDATA-RNF team headmaster Razlan Razali told SPEEDWEE.com when asked today. "We know they have talked to Maverick Viñales, now they are talking to Miguel. But he has a solid contract with Aprilia Racing. The rumours that he has an exit clause if he gets an offer from a factory team are untrue and inaccurate. There is no such clause. We do not deny that Miguel has been contacted by HRC. But he has a standing contract with Aprilia. That's it!"

The MotoGP factory teams in 2024

Red Bull KTM (Brad Binder, Jack Miller)

Ducati Lenovo (Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini)

Monster Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins)

Aprilia Racing (Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales)

Repsol Honda (Joan Mir, Iker Lecuona?)

The MotoGP customer teams in 2024

GASGAS Tech3 (Augusto Fernández, Pedro Acosta)

Prima Pramac Ducati (Jorge Martin, Franco Morbidelli)

CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia (Miguel Oliveira, Raúl Fernández)

Mooney VR46 Ducati (Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi)

Gresini Racing Ducati (Alex Márquez, Marc Márquez)

LCR Honda (Takaaki Nakagami, Johann Zarco)