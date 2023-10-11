Bezzecchi: 3 days after surgery on plane to Mandalika GP

Both riders of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team suffered collarbone fractures in recent weeks. On Wednesday, the Rossi squad announced that in addition to Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi was also making the trip to Indonesia.

After the training accident at the ranch on Saturday afternoon, Marco Bezzecchi did not undergo surgery on his broken right collarbone until Sunday morning. Three days later, he now made the trip to Indonesia and hopes to get the green light for a lightning comeback from the race doctors on Thursday.

"It's going to be a real race against time to try and get on track at Mandalika on Friday morning," the World Championship bronze medallist is aware. "The injury came at an inopportune time, at this crucial stage of the season. Right after the surgery we saw a chance to participate in the Grand Prix. We waited 48 hours and after recent consultations with the doctors and an intensive physiotherapy programme until the last minute before departure, we decided with the team to travel to Indonesia and try to be declared 'fit'."

Only after the mandatory fitness check with the race doctors on Thursday will it be known whether "Bez" will be able to make a comeback attempt. He is clear from the outset: "It won't be easy, it will be a strenuous and demanding weekend, but I want to go out on the track and try," the 24-year-old emphasised.

Luca Marini had a little more time to recover. He suffered a fractured left collarbone in the Indian sprint on 23 September when he thundered into the rear of his team-mate, of all people, in the starting corner. Back home, the 26-year-old Italian immediately underwent surgery and skipped the Japanese GP (1 October).

Ahead of the Mandalika GP, Marini now reports: "The recovery is progressing well, after the operation I started physiotherapy straight away and now I feel ready to get back on my Ducati. We still have to wait for the medical check on Thursday, but the goal is to ride all three weekends of this triple and get back the good feeling I had in India. It won't be an easy weekend, but I'm motivated to do well - also for all the people who have supported me these weeks."

As a reminder, Marini has yet to serve a long-lap penalty in his first full-distance GP race, which he was given for the starting collision in the India sprint.

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.