Enea Bastianini before comeback: "Calmly start again".

In his first season as a Ducati factory rider, Enea Bastianini has missed seven of the 14 Grands Prix so far due to injury. He will be back for the first time at this week's Indonesian GP in Mandalika.

"Finally I'm returning to the track and to my team," says a delighted Enea Bastianini ahead of the Indonesian GP, even if the obligatory fitness check on Thursday is still the last hurdle to overcome before the comeback.

Bastianini had to miss his home race in Misano and the first two overseas stops in India and Japan after causing a starting crash at the Catalunya GP, suffering a fracture to the medial malleolus on his left foot and a fracture to the second metacarpal on his left hand. Both fractures were surgically fixed on 4 September.

"Having to miss more races when I had just started to feel comfortable on the Desmosedici GP was not what we needed. But after the operation it was important to take a few weeks to recover in the best possible way, even if I'm not back to 100 per cent yet," admitted last year's World Championship bronze medallist.

The "Bestia" never played a role in this year's title race, if only because of the protracted shoulder blade injury at the beginning of the season. The 25-year-old Italian was unable to compete in eight of the 14 main races due to injury.

"We have to start again calmly now and try to use these last races to put ourselves in a good position and be competitive as soon as possible. I don't have any big expectations for this weekend. I just want to try to work with my team in the best way possible," announced the Ducati factory rider ahead of his comeback in Mandalika.

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.