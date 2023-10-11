Pecco Bagnaia: "Approach not changed".

MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia will be put under a lot of pressure by his Ducati brand colleague Jorge Martin in this year's title race. The factory rider wants to finally win again in Indonesia this weekend.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia won five of the first ten GP races of the season, and before his horror crash in the starting phase of the Catalunya GP, his lead in the World Championship standings was a full 66 points.

Before the upcoming Indonesian GP, only three points are left after Jorge Martin had two perfect weekends in Misano and Motegi (both with pole position and wins in the sprint and GP race). In addition, the Pramac star won another sprint at the Indian premiere and saved a second place over the full distance to the finish despite great exhaustion.

Bagnaia, on the other hand, crashed in the main race at the Buddh International Circuit, but regained his confidence with a second place in the rain at Motegi - albeit once again behind his title rival. The world champion has been waiting for a victory since the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring on 20 August.

"I'm looking forward to racing in Indonesia again. The Mandalika circuit is in a beautiful place and the passion of the Indonesian fans is really enormous," the 26-year-old Italian enthused. "After the Japan GP we had a few days to rest. I am motivated to fight for victory again," announced the Ducati factory rider ahead of the next showdown in Mandalika.

Ahead of the 15th Grand Prix of the season, the title race starts almost from scratch again. "My approach to the weekend hasn't changed," the world championship leader nevertheless said emphatically calmly. "We have to stay focused and try to do our best to get the maximum result. The weather will also be a big unknown here in Indonesia, but I am confident I can do well in all conditions," said the five-time season winner.

