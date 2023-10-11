Fabio Quartararo: "Future in Yamaha's hands".

After the disappointing Yamaha home race in Motegi, Fabio Quartararo should take some comfort from his last year's Mandalika record. At the same time, however, the former world champion is increasing the pressure on his employer.

In March last year, Fabio Quartararo finished second behind Miguel Oliveira (then still on KTM) in a rainy Indonesian GP. Ahead of the second MotoGP race weekend in Lombok, the Yamaha factory rider is keeping a low profile.

"We are back in Mandalika after a long time and I am happy to be back in Indonesia. The fans here treat me really well and I will give everything - as always - to get a good result," underlined the 24-year-old Frenchman. "Last year I was on the podium, hopefully we can get another good result this year. But it's been a while since we last raced here. That means we have to work well from FP1 to be ready for the practice session," Quartararo said, already looking ahead to the important qualifying session in the fight for direct Q2 entry on Friday afternoon.

El Diablo" took pole position at the MotoGP debut of the Mandalika International Street Circuit a year and a half ago, but he has not managed a pole on the flagging M1 since.

In an interview with motogp.com, the 2021 World Champion recently increased the pressure on his employer. "We don't have much time for a revolution. The future is not in my hands at the moment, it's in Yamaha's hands," he made clear. "Of course I would prefer to stay with Yamaha. But if they don't implement what I want - which is a competitive bike - I will have to consider a change for 2025."

"Sometimes a rider can hide the problems a bit, but there comes a moment when the problems are bigger and I can't do anything," Quartararo lamented. "We have basically had a very similar bike for three years. There are no massive changes and we don't manage to improve. For next year and for the future, it is fully in Yamaha's hands to build a better bike. Then we will see how it goes."

On the Misano test, the Yamaha factory rider stated frankly that it had not been a positive test. "I sit on the bike and I can say what I feel. We had a one-hour meeting, there were around 20 of us, and I told those 20 people straight out that I was not happy and we need to improve. I asked for a lot of things, but I would be happy with half of what I asked for - half for next year and half for 2025."

Yamaha must take risks, the Frenchman demanded with 2024 in mind. "The others will take a step forward again. If we don't, our situation will be even worse than this year." With a stronger mentality, however, it could be a winning project, Quartararo has not quite given up hope yet.

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (Oct 1):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, unclassified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.