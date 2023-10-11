Jack Miller (KTM): "Many manoeuvres out of desperation".

The injury list in the current MotoGP season is already alarmingly long before the 15th of 20 Grands Prix. Red Bull-KTM factory rider Jack Miller with his view on the current situation in the premier class.

Afull 40 per cent of the MotoGP regulars have already missed one or more races this season. The fitness checks on Thursday and, at the latest, after the first practice sessions on Friday will show whether all 22 fixed starters will be on the grid for the first time this season at the Indonesian GP next weekend.

Among others, VR46-Ducati ace Bezzecchi still needs the approval of the MotoGP doctors. The World Championship third-placed rider underwent collarbone surgery after a training accident on Sunday and only decided on Wednesday morning to attempt a lightning comeback. LCR Honda rider Alex Rins is already making his second attempt after his double tibia and fibula fracture at Mugello. Honda test rider Stefan Bradl, however, is available as a substitute in Lombok, as he was last time in Motegi.

Asked about the reasons for the long injury list, Jack Miller said: "I think it's a combination. There have been a lot of changes in the last five years - in terms of the races, the level and the intensity in the races. The world championship has changed. We knew at the beginning of the season that injuries were a factor that could be crucial in this World Championship with so many races and so many consecutive race weekends. Because if you get injured, you don't miss one race, you miss four or five. That's unavoidable."

"We've been unlucky this season because people like Rins, for example, have missed almost half the season, and other guys like Marc have been injured early in the season," the Red Bull KTM factory rider reflected. "But I think the majority of injuries are due to collisions, especially at the start or in the first corner. It has to do with the world championship and how high the pressure is."

"For example, if you see mistakes like Enea's in Barcelona," Miller recalled of the start crash caused by Enea Bastianini at the Catalunya GP. "From my point of view it wasn't a lapse or anything like that, it was more a manoeuvre out of desperation. He was moved back one row on the grid and we all know: If you start at the back in this championship, your race is half over."

"You can try to fight like crazy to find a way to the front. Sometimes it works, it just doesn't always work," the 28-year-old Australian knows. "That's why we've seen a lot of desperation and I think that's down to how intense the World Championship is, how close everything is and how close all the bikes are and also the riders. This is the pinnacle of the sport and I think you can really see that now because there are so many potential winning bikes and so many great riders in the field. It's a crucible for exciting situations."

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (Oct 1):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.