Fabio Quartararo: Why he is expecting a podium

Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo comes to the Mandalika GP in tenth place in the World Championship. Nevertheless, he will compete in Indonesia with a lot of confidence - and gives good reasons for this.

Fabio Quartararo took a strong third place at the Indian GP three weeks ago; it was his second podium after Texas 2023. But of all places, the Frenchman suffered the next setback a fortnight ago in Motegi - no points in the sprint, plus only 10th place on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the 2021 MotoGP World Champion and 2022 World Championship runner-up is quite confident for the upcoming Indonesian GP at the Mandalika Street Circuit.

"To be honest, on this track, I have big expectations," "El Diablo" stated while talking to journalists on Thursday on the resort island of Lombok (near Bali). "Because we have a tyre in the allocation here that we only have available once a year - here. Its carcass is different from all the other constructions that Michelin usually supplies all year round. In India and in Buriram we have similar tyres, but especially here this hard construction should help us. I don't want to say that we have an advantage with Yamaha because of that. Because this rear tyre will give Ducati and the others less of an advantage than it will for us. That's why I expect and hope we can fight for the podium at this track."

It's been a long time since Quartararo expressed hopes of a top three result before the first practice session at a Grand Prix. "Yes, because I expect that the other manufacturers with all their engine power can't really benefit from this tyre especially for the races - but we can. Our bike has not changed much in the past. But a lot has happened in tyre development in that time. The tyre I am talking about here is five years old, I think. So I expect that we can achieve something great with it. Hopefully I'm not making a mistake talking so confidently. I will find out tomorrow."