Miguel Oliveira to HRC & Repsol ? "Everything is possible"
Miguel Oliveira hasn't necessarily made headlines lately with outstanding results, but he stood out as a rain specialist at the Japanese GP, for example, when heavy rain at Motegi caused him to pit one lap before stopping and abandon due to aquaplaning. And after that, SPEEDWEEK.com revealed on 1 October that he is on HRC's wish list as Marc Márquez's replacement for the Repsol Honda team in 2024.
But at the Indonesian GP, Oliveira, thirteenth in the world championship, will appear as last year's winner, back when he clearly dominated in the rain at the first Grand Prix in this country in 25 years, winning on the Red Bull KTM here in March 2022 by 2.2 sec from Quartararo, Zarco, Miller, Rins, Mir and Morbidelli.
"Yes, last year I had a good weekend here overall. I also had a good pace in the dry," the 28-year-old Portuguese rider looked back. "I felt quite comfortable. And then I dealt well with the rain conditions. Back then, on Sunday, I laid the basis for the win in the first half of the race, especially the excellent start was of course very important. It is indeed a pleasure to come to a track where you have won in the past. "But the situation in the present is a bit different. I will just try to find my usual form after two not so outstanding weekends and have a good speed again."
By now, word has spread that six-time MotoGP winner Miguel Oliveira is on the shopping list at Repsol Honda and HRC. Given Honda's difficult situation at the moment, is that an interesting proposition?
"We have seen a lot of unexpected events this year," Oliveira evades. "I have seen riders sent home during the season, I have seen riders break their contracts. Everything is possible. It's a pleasure and an honour to be approached by another manufacturer - especially a big one like Honda. It gets especially interesting when they offer a place in the factory team. That's it. I don't know..."
"I didn't have a team change in mind, because I'm contracted to Aprilia Racing for 2024," Miguel added. "Besides, there is nothing concrete on the table so far. There was an enquiry, but nothing concrete."
MotoGP results GP race, Motegi, 1.10.:
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 24:06.314 mins.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec
3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.013
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181
6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837
7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602
9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714
12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924
13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057
14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962
17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min
MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.
2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276
4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189
9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473
12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592
13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052
14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333
16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026
19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911
20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down
World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.