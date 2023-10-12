Miguel Oliveira to HRC & Repsol ? "Everything is possible"

Last year's winner Miguel Oliveira commented for the first time in Mandalika today on reports that he was in negotiations with HRC and Repsol-Honda.

Miguel Oliveira hasn't necessarily made headlines lately with outstanding results, but he stood out as a rain specialist at the Japanese GP, for example, when heavy rain at Motegi caused him to pit one lap before stopping and abandon due to aquaplaning. And after that, SPEEDWEEK.com revealed on 1 October that he is on HRC's wish list as Marc Márquez's replacement for the Repsol Honda team in 2024.

But at the Indonesian GP, Oliveira, thirteenth in the world championship, will appear as last year's winner, back when he clearly dominated in the rain at the first Grand Prix in this country in 25 years, winning on the Red Bull KTM here in March 2022 by 2.2 sec from Quartararo, Zarco, Miller, Rins, Mir and Morbidelli.

"Yes, last year I had a good weekend here overall. I also had a good pace in the dry," the 28-year-old Portuguese rider looked back. "I felt quite comfortable. And then I dealt well with the rain conditions. Back then, on Sunday, I laid the basis for the win in the first half of the race, especially the excellent start was of course very important. It is indeed a pleasure to come to a track where you have won in the past. "But the situation in the present is a bit different. I will just try to find my usual form after two not so outstanding weekends and have a good speed again."

By now, word has spread that six-time MotoGP winner Miguel Oliveira is on the shopping list at Repsol Honda and HRC. Given Honda's difficult situation at the moment, is that an interesting proposition?

"We have seen a lot of unexpected events this year," Oliveira evades. "I have seen riders sent home during the season, I have seen riders break their contracts. Everything is possible. It's a pleasure and an honour to be approached by another manufacturer - especially a big one like Honda. It gets especially interesting when they offer a place in the factory team. That's it. I don't know..."

"I didn't have a team change in mind, because I'm contracted to Aprilia Racing for 2024," Miguel added. "Besides, there is nothing concrete on the table so far. There was an enquiry, but nothing concrete."

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi, 1.10.:

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 24:06.314 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.