Now official: Marc Márquez on Gresini-Ducati in 2024

Last Wednesday, the Honda Racing Corporation announced in a short press release that the contract with Marc Márquez will be terminated at the end of 2023 after eleven years together, six MotoGP title wins, 59 GP victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions.

In an emotional message on his social media channels, Marc Márquez himself gave one reason in particular for parting with the team of his heart: "I want to try to become the best rider in the world again."

That the eight-time world champion would embark on this endeavour in 2024 on a Ducati was an open secret. Gigi Dall'Igna, general manager of Ducati Corse, also spoke openly last week about the signing of the 30-year-old superstar, saying it was both the idea and the merit of Gresini Racing.

Initially, Gresini still led the public around by the nose on Thursday, sending out a first press release with the telling subject "IT'S ALL TRUE", but without any real text. Instead, it imitated the graphic of a supposed loading error: "This message cannot be loaded at the moment. Please try again later."

Nevertheless, a click led to the next telling hint: the picture of a billy goat, in English "goat" - or perhaps GOAT for the greatest of all time?

A few minutes later the confusion finally came to an end, the official confirmation from the Ducati customer team had just arrived: Marc Márquez will form the Gresini duo alongside his brother Alex Márquez in 2024 and - unlike the factory riders from Borgo Panigale - will only pilot a Demosedici GP23.

"I am looking forward to the new challenge. It was not an easy decision because it is a big change in many ways. But sometimes in life you have to leave your comfort zone and put yourself to the test to keep growing," Marc explained. "As for the bike change, I know I will have to adapt many aspects of my riding style. It won't be easy, but I'm convinced that the whole Gresini team will be a great help to me. I can't wait to get to know the team and start working with them. I want to thank Nadia, Carlo [Merlini] and Michele [Masini] for the trust and respect they have shown me."