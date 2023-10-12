Luca Marini: "Fastest solution? Holeshot device gone"

Luca Marini suffered a fracture of the left collarbone in India on 23 September and is now about to make his comeback in Indonesia a good two and a half weeks after the operation. He passed the obligatory fitness check with the race doctors on Thursday. "I am certainly not at 100 per cent, but my condition is okay," he described his situation. "I am curious to see what feeling I will have on the bike. In my normal life, it's okay."

His Mooney VR46 teammate Marco Bezzecchi only had to undergo surgery on his right collarbone on Sunday after a training accident. However, he still made the trip to Indonesia on Wednesday, but will not arrive at the Mandalika International Street Circuit until Friday morning.

Although the injury is very similar, Marini, when asked about "Bez's" planned lightning comeback, maintained, "It's difficult to compare, everyone has a different feeling and it depends on how much you want to risk. I knew I would have more time before returning to the bike. In consultation with the doctors, we decided to take the time so I could recover well and hopefully not have any problems for these races. Even now the fracture is not well consolidated but I have the plate to support the bone. The good thing is that my scar looks good and there is no risk regarding infection. That is one of the most important things from my point of view. From the point of view of bone formation, it doesn't make much difference whether you come back after one, two or three weeks. You would have to wait at least six weeks then."

Marini was injured in a collision he caused in the first corner of the sprint at the Buddh International Circuit when he thundered into the rear of his teammate, of all people. For his "irresponsible driving", the 2020 Moto2 runner-up was given a long-lap penalty by the FIM MotoGP Stewards, which he will have to serve for the full distance in his first GP race (which will most likely be this Sunday).

There have already been a conspicuous number of starting accidents this season, and the injury list is also alarmingly long, with 40 per cent of the regular MotoGP riders having already missed one or more races in 2023.

Attentive observers see one reason for the dangerous situations, especially in turn 1, in the starting devices, which have to be deactivated again by braking hard before the first turn. "To be honest, I don't think much about it because the situation is like this now and there is not much we can do this season to solve this thing," Marini commented. "Maybe we can all talk together and try to find a solution for next year. After all, it is in everyone's interest to have a well-filled field where all the riders compete in all the races. We are part of the show, we provide the show and we are the key to the sport. I think we have to find a better solution for the future."

Where would Marini start? "It's difficult to name one thing," mused the 26-year-old Italian. "It also depends on the situation, the corners and the grid positioning. It's never the same. But sure, one simple thing would be to maybe take out the holeshot device. Now all the bikes have more or less reached the same performance. That allows the rider to start very well every time. It's difficult now to make the difference or to start badly. And especially in the corners where you don't brake so hard, it's a bit difficult. Because you have to brake hard so that the starting device deactivates again. In Japan, for example, we saw that many riders do a manoeuvre that is not natural. You actually want to roll into the corner to do your line, but now you have to brake that way, which might put the rider behind you in a different position, which can cause problems."

Therefore, removing the launch device could be the easiest and quickest solution, Marini affirmed.

As of today, Thursday, it is official that Marc Márquez, a six-time MotoGP champion, will become Ducati's brand mate in 2024. "It's great from my point of view," said Valentino Rossi's brother. "I think for all of us it will be a good opportunity to see his data and try to find something so we can improve."