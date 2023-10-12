Pol Espargaró: How big is his disappointment?

Because the Pierer-Mobility managers signed five riders for four MotoGP places and did not get any additional slots, Pol Espargaró has to end his regular rider career. He does not make a pit of murder out of his heart.

When Pol Espargaró visited his GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team in Silverstone almost four and a half months after the terrible crash in Portimão at the beginning of August, he let it be known that he did not want to stand in the way of the younger talents at the Pierer Group (Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta) if no additional MotoGP places were found. At the same time, however, he held firm: "I have a factory contract for 2024." The word from Austria is that this regular rider contract will be rewarded with about 2 million euros per year.

It has been clear for a week that the 32-year-old Pol will have to take a step back after this season and slip into the role of test and reserve rider - with up to six wildcard races in 2024. Dani Pedrosa has also extended his test rider contract.

How does Pol Espargaró feel now that he will no longer have a full-time job in the premier class in 2024 after ten years in MotoGP?

"Hmm. It is what it is," sighed the embattled Spaniard. "We talked to the factory and found an agreement. We will do the majority of the wildcard races in 2024 and support the two MotoGP teams of KTM and GASGAS. So I will be doing a different job for Pierer Mobility AG than I did this year. I will now make an effort to get to grips with the new role for the plant. We will still discuss this in detail with the board members. The next few months will show how we align all the tasks and how we tackle this new project."

Pol did hint last week that an amicable solution had been reached. But basically the KTM managers have dictated to him what will happen.

Yet at the start of the season he was still considered the secret team leader because he had already spent four years with KTM from 2017 to 2020 and played a big part in the development work on the RC16. Pol collected six podiums and two pole positions in the four years.

But Pol still has a score to settle. He wanted to be the next KTM rider to win a race in the "premier class" after Binder (2 wins) and Oliveira (6 wins).

"I don't necessarily want to say that this decision is a disappointment," Pol Espargaró shirked a clear answer today in Mandalika. "It just happened now... For sure I would have liked to stay as a regular rider next year, because I feel that I am still fast enough. After the long break, I am not as fast as I would like to be. But I have been missing for a long time and in this phase the bike has changed a lot. I haven't had enough time to find the speed I want again. But I was fast enough."

The GASGAS-Tech3 RC16 rider showed that, for example, with 6th place in the Sprint Race in Spielberg in mid-August.

"But that's just the way it goes," Espargaró resigns himself to his fate. "I have to show some maturity now, I have to make an effort at least. I don't want to act like a baby and scream and shout. I'm going to start this new chapter in my life with the best possible and most mature attitude I can; I want to do it in the most positive way. That's the only way we can make this decision work - for everyone involved."

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi, 1.10.:

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.