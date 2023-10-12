Maverick Viñales: "Repsol Honda? Nothing heard"

One topic dominates the MotoGP paddock ahead of the Indonesian GP: Marc Márquez's move to the Ducati customer team of Gresini Racing and his unresolved succession in the Repsol Honda factory team.

The fact that MotoGP contracts are by no means set in stone has been clear not only since Marc Márquez's Gresini deal was finally officially confirmed, for which the 30-year-old superstar of the scene terminated his agreement with Honda at the end of the season, which actually runs up to and including 2024.

Maverick Viñales and Yamaha parted ways early back in 2021 in August after the Spielberg scandal. "I have not broken any contract, our ways have separated," the 28-year-old Spaniard sent ahead on the subject in Mandalika on Thursday.

Asked about the Marc Márquez and Honda situation, Viñales held back on an assessment. "I don't know, but from my point of view they have found an agreement. Otherwise the thing would go to court and then you never know what will happen."

From the point of view of the nine-time MotoGP winner, who joined the Aprilia factory team a few weeks after his Yamaha exit, is it right then for a manufacturer to let an unhappy rider go rather than keep him at all costs? "I honestly don't know what to say about that. I don't know," Maverick remained vague again.

His name has come up in recent days, especially in the Spanish media, as a candidate to succeed Márquez in the Repsol Honda factory team. In response to the rumours, Viñales said in Indonesia: "I haven't heard anything at the moment, but it's always good to be open, to listen and to understand." His focus at the moment, however, is 100 per cent on Aprilia. "There are six race weekends ahead of us and my goal is to put in a really good performance in the final stretch of the season."

With recent developments in the rider market, how does Viñales see the World Championship starting position for 2024? "I see another strong Ducati." Does that make life even more difficult for the competition? "We'll see, I think it's going to be difficult Ducati-internally," he couldn't resist a jab in the direction of the armada from Borgo Panigale.

"We'll see, but you can see that every rider who goes to Ducati is super-fast. Well, bummer. But in this world nothing is easy, it's always difficult - unless we're at Montmeló," laughed the Aprilia rider, referring to the RS-GP's strong performance at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

