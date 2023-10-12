Marc Márquez: "Honda was my comfort zone".

Marc Márquez spoke openly today in Mandalika about the grpdne why he is leaving Honda. "I want to have joy and a smile on my face again when I put on the helmet," he stated.

It was one of the worst-kept secrets of the last few years. Because Marc Márquez blew the whistle on Thursday at the Misano GP and told journalists there that Monday's test with the 2024 Honda RC213V prototype would no longer have any influence on his decision for 2024. He had already made up his mind.

At that point, through SPEEDWEEK.com's exclusive interview with KTM CEO Stefan Pierer, the whole paddock knew that Márquez had been offered to the Austrians many times in recent months. "But he doesn't fit in with us," Stefan Pierer stated unequivocally.

That is why negotiations between Márquez and Ducati had already started in August. At first they considered whether he should ride for Pramac. Because there he would have got GP24 factory machines after the departure of Zarco. Now extensive changes are waiting for me in all areas. But I want to have a smile on my face again when I have the helmet on my head. And if I smile, everything will come as I imagine."