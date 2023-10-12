Bagnaia: "Marc Márquez will lead Valencia test".

The Ducati armada will get a top-class addition in 2024 in the form of six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez. This is what Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini expect from their new brand colleague.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are separated by just three points with six Grands Prix to go, but the World Championship battle is clearly taking a back seat in Indonesia. The press conference on Thursday was all about Marc Márquez's now officially confirmed Gresini deal.

Of course, his future Ducati colleagues are no longer surprised by the move; after the Japanese GP, Bagnaia had already meaningfully interjected a "Bye-bye, Honda". "Three or four months ago it was unthinkable, but lately it was clear that it would go in that direction. What I said in the press conference after the race in Japan was what I thought too," the 26-year-old Italian underlined.

"I think it's good for us and for the sport," continued the MotoGP World Champion. "For sure Marc will find a good pace on our bike. He will feel comfortable and also it won't take him too long to be better and faster than the situation he is in at the moment. It will be good to share the data with him and interesting to see what he does. But it will also be good competition for him. We are eight very competitive riders, so it will be interesting," affirmed the Red factory rider from Borgo Panigale.

Pramac ace Martin echoed the same sentiment: "It will be a nice challenge for us, but also for him. He has many years on the same bike behind him. A change is never easy, but our bike is great and I think he will adapt quickly. For us it's a great challenge, we can compare ourselves with Marc, one of the best in history. I think it will be very interesting to see his data. I'm looking forward to it."

Unlike the Lenovo and Pramac riders, Márquez will not be piloting a current factory bike at Gresini Racing in 2024, but a Desmosedici GP23 from the 2023 season. Nevertheless, many observers believe he will be among the front-runners right from the start.

Bagnaia went one step further: "I think the first approach will be in Valencia - and he will lead the test because he will certainly have to try a 'time attack' with our bike. He will lead because our bike suits every riding style and is a very predictable bike. And as for next year, he will have a very good bike [with the GP23] because our bike is very competitive. You can brake very hard with it, like he already does with the Honda, and the engine is fast. I don't know if he will fight for the World Championship title, but in the top five he will be for sure."

"It's hard to predict, we have to wait for Valencia and the first race in Qatar, but I have a feeling he will fight for the world championship," Martin added.

Enea Bastianini, himself a four-time MotoGP winner in Gresini colours before joining the factory team, already knows: "Marc will be fast, I know that. I also told Nadia a year ago that Alex would be fast from the start - and we saw that, he finished on the podium in the second race. Marc is an incredible MotoGP talent, he will be a problem from the first race," the "Bestia" added with a smile.

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (1.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.